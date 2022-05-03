Demetrius Andrade suffers right shoulder injury and May 21 fight with Zach Parker is postponed

According to ESPN correspondent Mike Coppinger, Demetrius Andrade vs. Zach Parker has been postponed due to the American suffering a right shoulder injury in training. Andrade and Parker were scheduled to fight on May 21 in Derby, England, with the WBO International Super Middleweight Championship on the line.

The winner would have had the chance to become a mandatory contender to face Canelo Alvarez for the WBO Super Middleweight Championship. It is now unclear when the bout will be rescheduled and if 'Boo Boo' will require surgery on his shoulder.

Check out Mike Coppinger's post below:

With both boxers undefeated, the fight between Andrade and Parker was a highly anticipated contest. The American has never fought at 168lbs, yet he is considered one of the most talented boxers in the world. Meanwhile, Parker was set to face his toughest test in front of all his home fans but would have been the physically bigger man in the ring.

Demetrius Andrade vs. Zach Parker - what will happen next?

It remains to be seen if a new date can be confirmed for the fight between Demetrius Andrade and Zach Parker. Surgery for Andrade could mean that the bout happens in the summer or later in 2022.

There is also the possibility that the bout will be called off entirely, and the Brit will find a replacement opponent. Another undefeated British boxer, Lerrone Richards, quickly stated his availability to face Parker.

There is also the possibility that the bout will be called off entirely, and the Brit will find a replacement opponent. Another undefeated British boxer, Lerrone Richards, quickly stated his availability to face Parker.

Richards holds the IBO Super Middleweight Championship and recently captured a split-decision victory against a proven contender in Carlos Gongora. Richards has previously fought at 175lbs, too, and Parker would not have the same level of size advantage as he has over Andrade.

However, Richards' resume is not as impressive as Andrade's. 'Boo Boo' is a two-weight division world champion and has beaten the likes of Liam Williams and Maciej Sulecki.

Time will tell whether a new date is announced for Andrade to face Parker. Parker, 27, is keen to fight Alvarez and may be willing to gain his mandatory position by taking on a different boxer.

Watch Parker's interview with BT Sport:

