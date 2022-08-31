"Too big for him" - Deontay Wilder predicts Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury 

Deontay Wilder recently gave his predictions for the potential fight between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk. 'The Cat' fought 'AJ' on August 20 at the Jeddah Superdome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The Ukrainian outclassed the Brit for the second time to retain his Unified Heavyweight World Titles.

Following his fight, he called out Fury for an Undisputed Title fight.

'The Gypsy King' then announced that he was coming out of retirement to fight the Ukrainian. In a recent interview with EsNews, the former WBC Heavyweight Champion Deontay Wilder gave his thoughts on the potential matchup:

"I think Fury's too big for him. Fury, you know one thing he got for him is his size, you know what I mean. And I look at that fight like a, you know, somebody that dominate him but then when he get tired or whatever he'd look to lean and all that s**t like that. But anything is possible you can't look past that, you can't look past Usyk's skill and ability to maneuver around the ring as well, so anything can happen."

'The Gypsy King' was not too impressed by either of the fighters on August 20 and even went on to say that he would beat them both in the same night. The fight against Usyk is the only logical fight to be made for both fighters. With no official confirmation yet, fans are eagerly awaiting a fight announcement.

Deontay Wilder reveals when he will retire from the sport of boxing

Deontay Wilder has officially given an estimate on when he will retire from the sport of boxing. Following his second fight and second consecutive loss to Tyson Fury, there were widespread rumors that the American would hang up his gloves.

However, he is now returning to the ring to fight Robert Helenius on October 15 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

In a recent interview with EsNews while at the WAGS charity golf tournament, he spoke about when he would retire:

"Three more years. See, I never say anything about retirement, that I was gonna retire. You know it's always been, I thought I'd see what we're gonna do all this and that, but I never said I would... I just live my life and mind my own business."

Deontay Wilder is 36 years old now, but he is still one of the biggest threats in the heavyweight division. The American has vicious knockout power and the ability to knock out any heavyweight in the division currently.

