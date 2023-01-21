Oscar De La Hoya has provided an update regarding the negotiations for a potential matchup between Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis.

It is worth noting that back in November 2022, it was reported that the two had verbally agreed to fight each other in April 2023. However, months after their verbal agreement, no contract was signed.

However, just days after Ryan Garcia's promoter Oscar De La Hoya revealed the deadline for a contract for the fight, the official contract was sent over to his team. The former pro-boxer took to Instagram to reveal that they received a contract for a fight against Gervonta Davis on April 15th, writing:

"Devil is in the details. April 15 let’s go!!! @kingryan @gervontaa"

Take a look at his Instagram post below:

It's safe to say that the final negotiations for the highly anticipated bout between Garcia and Gervonta Davis have started. However, both parties are yet to come to terms.

Garcia is coming off a sensational knockout victory over Javier Fortuna in July 2022 in Los Angeles, which took is perfect professional record to 23-0. Meanwhile, Davis improved his record to 28-0 earlier this month with his dominant TKO win over Hector Garcia in Washington D.C.

Ryan Garcia on Jake Paul vs. KSI

Ryan Garcia recently gave his thoughts on a potential matchup between Jake Paul and KSI. The two internet personalities have had a long-running rivalry and a boxing matchup between the duo seems inevitable.

Moreover, KSI's most recent matchup against Faze Temper has only raised the anticipation for a fight against Jake Paul. The Brit made sure to put on a statement as he sent out a warning to Paul as he won the bout via an emphatic first-round KO.

While many fans believe KSI might be able to stop Jake Paul's winning run in the boxing ring, which has been extended to 6-0, Ryan Garcia believes the opposite and thinks Paul will run past the Brit. Following the Brit's victory over Faze Temper,

'KingRy' took to Twitter to suggest that 'JJ' would be knocked out by 'The Problem Child':

"Jake Paul kocks out KSI #KSITemper"

