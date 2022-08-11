In Pictures: Undisputed Champion Devin Haney finds his lookalike in 1900s heavyweight contender Sam McVey 

Undisputed WBA, WBC, WBO and IBF World Lightweight Champion Devin Haney has found his celebrity look alike on Twitter. ‘The Dream’ responded to a picture of former Heavyweight contender Sam McVey and spotted a resemblance.

Haney said:

“Yo we look alike a little…”

Sam McVey is widely regarded as one of the greatest heavyweights of his era. “The Oxnard Cyclone” has been inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame. He boxed from 1902-1921. Across his career, despite his many accomplishments, McVey was denied the chance to fight for a World Title due to the color of his skin.

In that era of boxing, few fights took place between races. McVey did, however, hold the World Colored Heavyweight Championship. In his career, he also fought the likes of Jack Johnson, Joe Jeanette and Harry Wills.

Boxing and society have since progressed. Devin Haney is an undisputed champion. He became the first undisputed lightweight champion in the four-belt era after facing George Kambosos Jr. in June 2022.

Devin Haney beat George Kambosos Jr. to become the Undisputed Lightweight Champion

Haney put his WBC Lightweight title on the line against Kambosos’ WBA, WBO, and IBF World Lightweight Championships. The bout took place in Kambosos’ home country of Australia at the 56,000 capacity Marvel Stadium.

'The Dream' controlled the bout throughout and did not seem to be in any danger of losing at any point in the contest. Haney was awarded the victory via unanimous decision.

Watch the bout here:

However, George Kambosos Jr. and his team had installed a rematch clause into their contract for the bout. There was debate as to whether the immediate rematch would take place due to the comprehensive nature of Haney’s victory.

The rematch clause has, however, been activated and the fight will once again take place in Australia. October 16, 2022 has been chosen as the date, and the bout will take place at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne. The venue is most famous for being the home of the Australian Open, one of Tennis’ four Grand Slam events.

Devin Haney was the favorite in the first bout and will also enter the rematch as the same.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by nicolaas.ackermann12