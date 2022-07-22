Devin Haney shuts down rumors surrounding George Kambosos Jr. rematch

On June 5, Devin Haney defeated George Kambosos Jr. to secure the Undisputed Lightweight Championship. The American showcased excellent control of distance with his emphatic jab to take the Australian's WBA, IBF and WBO Titles.

After the first event at the Marvel Stadium, it looked as though Kambosos had activated the rematch clause and that the pair were close to a rematch agreement. However, the 23-year-old has taken to social media to deny all reports surrounding the speculation.

Following a tweet suggesting that a second meeting is being scheduled for October, Devin Haney replied by saying:

"Cap… I ain’t heard or agreed to nothing."

Kambosos Jr. has made it clear that he's eager to step back into the rematch to rectify his mistakes. Although the fight might not be agreed yet, it's in the pipeline.

On the other hand, Haney's promoter Bob Arum has suggested that the Australian is better off having a warm-up fight before getting straight into a rematch against the champion.

View Haney's tweet here:

Devin Haney @Realdevinhaney Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn The Devin Haney vs George Kambosos Jr rematch for Haney's undisputed WBA, WBC, IBF & WBO lightweight world titles is reportedly now being planned for Oct 15th at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne - venue famous for hosting the Australian Open tennis. [According to @DanRafael1 The Devin Haney vs George Kambosos Jr rematch for Haney's undisputed WBA, WBC, IBF & WBO lightweight world titles is reportedly now being planned for Oct 15th at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne - venue famous for hosting the Australian Open tennis. [According to @DanRafael1] Cap… I ain’t heard or agreed to nothing twitter.com/michaelbensonn… Cap… I ain’t heard or agreed to nothing twitter.com/michaelbensonn…

How many more fights will Devin Haney have before moving up to the next weight class?

The American is still very young and is in no rush, but he may the urge to move up and become a two-weight world champion at some point. There are still many options for him to look at in his current division as he will want to get some title defenses on his record too.

It looks likely that his first defense will come against Kambosos in their rematch, despite his denials, because if he breaches the contract, he will risk losing his belts.

Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis are also hunting down a title shot, but it's more likely that Haney will face the winner if they both end up facing each other.

Teofimo Lopez and Vasiliy Lomachenko are also possibilities and are previous holders of some of Haney's titles. Lopez, in particular, is still in his early career.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far