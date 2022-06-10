Devin Haney names Gervonta Davis and Vasyl Lomachenko as his next opponents

Devin Haney has set his sights on Gervonta Davis and Vasyl Lomachenko as his next opponents. 'The Dream' is fresh off a win against George Kambosos Jr., which saw him become the Undisputed Lightweight Champion of the world. On June 5, in front of a packed Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, the American put on a masterclass against the Australian in front of his home crowd.

Haney won every single round throughout the fight to win via unanimous decision. Following his historic victory, he spoke to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour and discussed who he wants next:

"Obviously the Lomachenko fight. That's a huge fight, but all of them get's me excited. Gervonta Davis, Lomachenko, those two are pretty much top on the list because that makes the most sense, all the other guys, I don't really rate like that."

Vasyl Lomachenko is still serving his country Ukraine against the Russian invasion. In fact, he was the one who was initially set to fight Haney before the war broke out. Gervonta Davis, on the other hand, is fresh off a win against Rolly Romero and is looking for his next opponent. A fight between 'Tank' and Haney would sell extremely well and make sense for both fighters.

Watch Haney's full interview with Ariel Helwani below:

Devin Haney talks about a potential fight against Ryan Garcia

During the same interview with Ariel Helwani, the newly crowned Undisputed Lightweight Champion of the world spoke about a potential fight against Ryan Garcia. 'KingRy' is preparing to fight Javier Fortuna on July 16 in Los Angeles. However, he has been calling out many lightweights and wants 'all the smoke'. 'The Dream' addressed the call outs saying:

"He's popular, but I'm chasing legacy. I don't care about Instagram followers, I wanna make the biggest fights happen for my legacy. I'm not fighting for followers, I'm fighting for my name to live on forever."

Devin Haney will most likely look to fight either Davis or Lomachenko next to solidify his status as a champion. However, if Kambosos Jr. activates his rematch clause, Haney will be legally obliged to fight the Australian again.

