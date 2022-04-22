Did Eddie Hall get a tattoo after fighting Thor Bjornsson?

Eddie Hall recently revealed the tattoo he got to fulfill his promise to Thor Bjornsson. The pair fought each other earlier this year and agreed that the loser would get the winner's name tattooed on their body.

It seems 'The Beast' is a man of his word. He revealed his latest tattoo which read, "world's strongest man Hafthor Julius Bjornsson." He uploaded a video of himself getting tattooed on his Instagram and said:

"Okay there it is, World's Strongest Man Hafthor Julius Bjornsson. Could you have had a longer name, Thor? Well, I can see the funny side of this. It is what it is and this means that down the line, the rematch, if it's there, will happen. And I'm a man of my word, I've done everything I've said I was gonna do. So looking for ward to what's next. But yeah, atleast this is not as embarassing a being a sore loser."

Watch the video below:

He also went on to say that he can take a loss like a man, unlike some people. This was likely a taunt to his rival Thor Bjornsson, who still hasn't gotten over the incident that sparked off their rivalry at the World's Strongest Man event in 2017. The boxing match was set up to finally squash the five-year-old rivalry. However, it seems 'The Beast' is left wanting more.

Eddie Hall was a true sportsman in his immediate reaction after losing to Thor Bjornsson

Eddie Hall fought Thor Bjornsson on 19th March 2022 in Dubai. The pair went the distance, and 'The Mountain' was able to secure a decision victory after a disciplined performance. In the aftermath of the fight, 'The Beast' spoke about his loss in an interview with Global Boxing TV:

"Hey guys, obviously you've seen the result, a loss on my behalf. But you know what? I can take things like a man. It is what it is, that's boxing. End of the day, I've just fought literally the biggest man on the planet in a boxing match. I'd like to see anybody else get the balls and do that. It's been a hell of a journey, I've enjoyed it, hopefully there's a rematch and we can do business again."

Watch the interview below:

'The Beast' is looking to fight Bjornsson again and avenge his loss. However, 'The Mountain' seems to be focused on fighting someone else at the moment.

