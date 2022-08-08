Did Floyd Mayweather own a pet tiger like Mike Tyson did? 

At one point in time, owning a pet tiger seemed to be a trend in the boxing community. Mike Tyson famously owned three in the 1990's and Floyd Mayweather Jr. has also owned one.

Back in 2015, 'Money' Mayweather was gifted a two-month old female tiger as an early Christmas present. After posting to his Facebook page about the 'present' he was gifted in Moscow, he received a lot of backlash from fans about the ethical issues of owning a wild animal.

When he asked for help picking a name, a few responses to his Facebook post included:

"Put it back where it belongs in the wild dumb a**."

Another individual wrote:

"'Set-me-free' would be a nice name Floyd."

A few years after that post, Floyd Mayweather was seen parading his tiger around a hotel party in 2017 and essentially being dragged around the room by the big cat.

This sort of activity led many people to believe that there is no ethical, moral, or responsible way to own a wild animal such as a tiger and that they should not be kept as pets.

Chael Sonnen believes Conor McGregor "beat up" Floyd Mayweather

Despite being stopped and losing most rounds on the scorecards, Chael Sonnen believes that Conor McGregor "beat up" Floyd Mayweather during parts of their historic crossover fight in 2017.

In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Sonnen stated:

"Conor was an 11-to-1 dog, went out and beat up a guy for 30 minutes. Mayweather lost four of nine completed rounds. He got his a** kicked regardless of what the crooks in the Nevada State Athletic Commission told you that night." [h/t Daily Mail]

Catch Chael Sonnen's full statement on McGregor vs. Mayweather in the video below:

McGregor started the opening rounds pretty well, but once 'Pretty Boy' warmed up, it was one-way traffic until McGregor was stopped in the 10th frame. Since their bout, McGregor has not returned to the boxing ring and has been out of the octagon since breaking his leg in his last match against Dustin Poirier.

There have been rumors that a second bout between Mayweather and McGregor is being discussed, but nothing has been confirmed or signed as of this writing.

Mayweather's next exhibition is set against Mikuru Asakura in September in Japan.

Edited by Harvey Leonard