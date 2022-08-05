"Conor was an 11-to-1 dog"- Chael Sonnen says Conor McGregor "beat up" Floyd Mayweather for 30 minutes in their fight 

Chael Sonnen sees similarities between the upcoming Nate Diaz vs. Khamzat Chimaev matchup and the 2017 boxing match between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Jr.

'The Bad Guy' stands by his initial takeaway that McGregor found tremendous success in the fight, despite being a heavy betting underdog like Diaz currently is against Chimaev.

During a segment on his YouTube channel, Sonnen discussed his reaction to the Diaz vs. Chimaev betting odds:

"12-to-1 underdog. That line is not going to hold, I'm telling you right now, but [Diaz] is a 12-to-1 underdog... Diaz was an 8-1 dog, and I told you that. 8-1 underdog, DraftKings, right now, there's your line. By the time I got here the following day, it had moved to 12-to-1."

Sonnen then went on to compare Diaz vs. Chimaev to McGregor vs. Mayweather, stating:

"Now 11-to-1 is what Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather was. It closed to 8.5, but Conor was an 11-to-1 dog, went out, and beat up a guy for 30 minutes."

McGregor lost via TKO in the 10th round, with the judges' scorecards sitting at 87-83, 89-82, and 89-81 in Mayweather's favor. Although Sonnen's take on 'The Notorious' beating up Mayweather is questionable, he has a point when comparing the bout to Diaz vs. Chimaev. Most people are writing the Stockton native off, but anything can happen when the cage door locks.

Watch Chael Sonnen discuss McGregor vs. Mayweather and Diaz vs. Chimaev below:

Chael Sonnen believes Conor McGregor was screwed by the Nevada State Athletic Commission on the scorecards against Floyd Mayweather

Sonnen is very opinionated about how McGregor performed against Mayweather. 'Money' ended up winning by TKO, but the former UFC middleweight believes 'The Notorious' wouldn't have gotten a fair shake from the Nevada State Atheltic Commission if the fight went to a decision anyway.

During the same video, Sonnen had this to say about the scorecards that night:

"[Mayweather] lost four of nine completed rounds. He got his a** kicked regardless of what the crooks in the Nevada State Athletic Commission told you that night."

The moral of Sonnen's video was that Diaz doesn't need to beat Chimaev to win. A win for the Stockton native would be surviving the fight and avoiding a brutal defeat at the hands of 'Borz'. This is the last fight on The Ultimate Fighter Season 5 winner's UFC contract, and a brutal loss could devalue future opportunities inside or outside of the promotion.

Listen to Dan Hardy chime in on the potential mismatch below:

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting #TheMMAHour



“We’re getting to the point where someone should start thinking about pressing charges.”



youtu.be/Qvt8rs12kkc @danhardymma calls the Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz booking an "assassination attempt"“We’re getting to the point where someone should start thinking about pressing charges.” .@danhardymma calls the Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz booking an "assassination attempt" 😳 #TheMMAHour“We’re getting to the point where someone should start thinking about pressing charges.”▶️ youtu.be/Qvt8rs12kkc https://t.co/CtfBZnicRf

