Joe Rogan is the latest target of Dillon Danis' tweets following his loss to Logan Paul. Danis tried to defend himself online after his lackluster performance.

After months of trash-talking and berating both Logan Paul and his fiance, Dillon Danis was unable to do any real damage in the ring. The former UFC fighter got dominated the entire fight, barely landing any punches on 'The Maverick.' However, following the fight, he tried to boast about being able to last more than a round and even called out Joe Rogan:

"Where’s everyone that said I wouldn’t last a round even joe Rogan called me Ben Askren?"

Take a look at the tweet:

Here's what the fans had to say:

"You defended yourself the entire time of course you lasted you didn't throw any punches"

One user said:

"Dillon Danis on social media vs Dillon Danis in real life"

Another user called him a keyboard warrior:

"Definition of a keyboard warrior"

Take a look at more reactions:

Joe Rogan compared Dillon Danis to Ben Askren for taking up boxing

Joe Rogan was not very involved in the Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis fight. The UFC commentator reacted to the former UFC fighter's training clips on Twitter and spoke about how boxing will not be good for him in a podcast with Sean O'Malley. Rogan compared the situation to the time when Ben Askren fought Jake Paul, which was a similar dynamic:

"I mean it's not like Dillon is an absolutely terrible striker, but he's not a striker. He's an elite grappler, his grappling is f***ing amazing. I mean he's really f***ing good, on the ground he is sensational. That kid has some f***ing serious jiu-jitsu.

"But it's just, he's not known for being a boxer. It's like the Ben Askren situation, you know, Jake Paul offers you more money."

Joe Rogan praised Dillon Danis' jiu-jitsu but pointed out that striking was not his strong point and in a sport like boxing, striking is all that matters. Rogan's words came true in the end as the former UFC fighter struggled inside the ring and got dominated.

Take a look at the video (Quotes from 2:43 onwards):