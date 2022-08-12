Does Floyd Mayweather own an adult club in Las Vegas? 

Floyd Mayweather opened his own strip club in Las Vegas, Nevada in 2017 called Girl Collection.

'Money' Mayweather's club is a 7,000 square foot venue with a large main room for the majority of patrons to gather in, but VIP rooms are available for private dances. The bottom floor includes these two rooms, along with the bar and bathrooms, and upstairs is a second bar with space available for party reservations. Girl Collection is a club that targets high-end clientele with money to burn, so it has attracted a lot of celebrity patrons since its launch in 2017.

To get in the door, pricing can be anywhere between $50-$100. On slower days, such as week days, entrance fees can be as little as $20, but the price kicks up to a minimum of $50 on Fridays and Saturdays.

A table is a minimum of $5,000 and drinks range between a $16 Heineken to a $10,000 bottle of Louis XIII cognac.

Floyd Mayweather himself can be found there many nights enjoying the fruits of his labor.

Mayweather recently made a post about hosting a separate adults-only event, seen here:

Adrien Bronner calls Floyd Mayweather out for exhibition match

As Adrien Broner looks to make his long-awaited return to the ring against Omar Figueroa Jr., he's already got his eye on Floyd Mayweather.

Since retirement, Mayweather has fought three exhibition fights: one against Tenshin Nasukawa, Logan Paul, and most recently, his former sparring partner Don Moore.

Broner has since called him out for not choosing him as one of his opponents and stated:

"If I was Floyd and he was me, he wouldn't ever have to fight again... 'Hey lil bro, we finna do ten rounds and we both going to get 100 million for it, and we aint never got to box again.'"

Broner has stated that he doesn't know why the match between them hasn't happened yet. Regarding the potential bout, he added:

"This is so easy. This is a layup. This is gonna be the most money you've ever made in your career. I don't care if it's a real fight or if it's an exhibition."

Mayweather's next match is already set against MMA star Mikuru Asakura in September, which will take place in Asakura's home country of Japan under the Rizin banner.

Broner spoke about his motivation for boxing in this post made on Instagram:

