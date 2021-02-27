Does Youtuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul have kids?

Jake Paul is now a famous household name. But does he have kids of his own? The answer is no. Born on January 17th, 1997, he quickly rose to fame by posting videos on Vine, where he would go on to amass 5.3 million followers on the app.

Following this, Jake Paul began his YouTube career on his 20th birthday by releasing his first video, titled "Jake Paul Daily Vlogs". The 24-year old YouTube sensation is now a professional boxer and holds two wins in his career, thus far.

Is Tydus Talbott Jake Paul's son?

In today's age of social media, celebrities seem to be emerging from every part of the world. One such YouTube and Instagram star is four-year-old Tydus Talbott. After famously mimicking Jake Paul in a video that later went viral, Talbott is seen using similar slang words like the ones used by the YouTube star himself.

Talbot's family titled the video: "3-Year-Old JAKE PAUL!! (RARE FOOTAGE)." The video was instantly recognized by The Problem Child and the two have collaborated in multiple videos ever since.

Jake Paul made his professional boxing debut on December 21st, 2019. Following his quick first-round knockout victory against AnEsonGib, Paul announced that he would be venturing into the ring once again against professional basketball player Nate Robinson.

Fighting on the undercard for the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. exhibition match, Paul finished Robinson by planting him face-first into the canvas with a straight-right. Jake Paul is now set to face his next opponent in the form of former Bellator and ONE Welterweight Champion Ben Askren on April 17th, 2021.

People really think this poor sap is gonna beat me up?? @jakepaul @triller pic.twitter.com/h3oN1r8i5O — Funky (@Benaskren) February 23, 2021

Currently standing at over 20-million subscribers, Jake Paul is undoubtedly one of YouTube's most flamboyant personalities. But does the 24-year old have a family and kids? No, this isn't true.

Although Paul jokingly told fans that he hitched his then-girlfriend Tana Mongeau, it would turn out to be just one of his other pranks.

Tydus Talbott and Jake Paul continue to make videos to date. However, speculation about Talbott being Paul's son proceeded to emerge as just another wild internet fantasy.

What do you think of Jake Paul's attempt at professional boxing? Do you think he will be successful?