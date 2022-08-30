Boxing News Round-Up: Don King freed of the lawsuit, trainer says ‘AJ’ wants to return soon, Ruiz Jr. vs. Ortiz ticket price and details, Roy Jones Jr. breaks down Garcia vs. Tank

Don King being freed from the lawsuit, Joshua's trainer suggesting that he wants to return soon, Andy Ruiz vs. Luis Ortiz ticket prices, and Roy Jones Jr. breaking down Ryan Garcia vs. Gervonta Davis make it to today's News Round-Up.

That said, welcome to SportsKeeda's Boxing News Round-up, where we discuss what's happening with the biggest names in boxing.

#4. Don King freed from the lawsuit

Legendary boxing promoter Don King has been relieved of the lawsuit filed by heavyweight contender Daniel Dubois.

Dubois filed a lawsuit earlier this month on August 1 for an outstanding debt from the promoter's event. However, Daniel Dubois and his legal team settled the case outside the court and Don King assured the heavyweight that he would receive full payment for his win over Trevor Bryan in June earlier this year. Dubois' attorney said in a statement (via BOXINGSCENE):

"Plaintiff Daniel Dubois, by and through his undersigned counsel, hereby files this Notice of Voluntary Dismissal with Prejudice in this matter.”

#3. Trainer says 'AJ' wants to return soon

Robert Garcia, the trainer of Anthony Joshua, has been impressed by his desire to fight again soon. 'AJ' recently took on Oleksandr Usyk in a highly anticipated rematch, however, he failed to beat 'The Cat' again.

While this defeat casts a few doubts over his future, Robert Garcia has assured fans that the former heavyweight champion is motivated to return soon. During an interview with Izquierdazo, Garcia said:

"One thing that I liked was that Anthony quickly told him [Eddie Hearn] that he wanted to fight again, and do it soon. He told Hearn that he wants to fight in November."

#2. Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Luis Ortiz ticket prices and details

Andy Ruiz Jr. is set to return to the boxing ring after more than a year to face Luis Ortiz this weekend. The highly anticipated heavyweight clash is set to go down at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Fans who are looking to watch the event live can book their tickets on AXS. The ticket prices start from $51.50, with ringside tickets going up to almost $776.25. Additional fees and taxes are applicable at these prices.

#1. Roy Jones Jr. breaks down Ryan Garcia vs. Gervonta Davis

Roy Jones Jr. recently gave his opinion on a potential fight between Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis. During an interview with ES News, the legendary boxer spoke about how excited he was about the potential fight.

Moreover, Roy Jones Jr. also spoke about how both fighters have the ability to knock each other out and said:

"They both can punch but they're both susceptible to a knockdown or a knockout. We know Ryan can punch, but we know Ryan goes down. We ain't necessarily seen Tank go down but we know Tank can bang. So its like, I feel like whoever gets there first is gonna get the job done."

Watch Roy Jones Jr.'s interview below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Allan Mathew