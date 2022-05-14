"Jake is just a YouTuber" - Don Moore wants to fight Jake Paul after vanquishing Floyd Mayweather

Despite his fight tomorrow evening (May 14) with Floyd 'Money' Mayweather, Don Moore already has his sights set on his next opponent: Jake Paul.

Reported by Boxing Scene, Moore has taken to the idea of setting up his next fight with Jake Paul. He said:

"I will show the world that Jake is just a YouTuber. He's interested in the business of boxing, but he's no boxer. I'm a real fighter. I'm a real champ and not pretending."

Moore went on to continue to antagonize the former YouTuber-turned-boxer by saying:

"You're fighting other guys, they're not real boxers. You never fought a real boxer, so fight me. I want to fight Jake Paul, and that's easy work for me. I want to show everyone that he's just a YouTuber, and that you can't play boxing."

When Jake Paul came onto the boxing scene in 2019, he and his brother, Logan Paul, caused a big upset in the boxing community. They felt that the brothers were making a mockery of the sport with their exhibitions against other YouTubers.

Since then, Jake Paul has become more serious about boxing and now has a record of 5-0. He has already fought big names in boxing and MMA such as Floyd Mayweather, Tyron Woodley, and Ben Askren.

Don Moore plans to add his name to the list of fighters that want to get in the ring with the controversial boxer.

Don Moore v Floyd Mayweather

The clash between 'Dangerous' Don Moore and Floyd Mayweather will take place on May 14 at the Burj Al Arab Hotel in Dubai. The pair's eight-round exhibition match will take place on the roof of the hotel on a helipad.

The history between Moore and Mayweather stretches far back.

The former was was trained by Mayweather's late uncle, Roger Mayweather, and the pair used to be sparring partners. They have a much more intimate knowledge of each other's fighting styles and this is why Moore thinks he has the edge.

He is confident that his past knowledge of Mayweather is the key to becoming the first man to defeat the Hall of Famer.

Don Moore offered a glimpse into his gameplan, saying:

"This is unfinished business. I can be the first man to beat Floyd Mayweather. I have the blueprint. Roger Mayweather, Floyd's uncle, prepared me to beat anyone. My style of fighting and what I do in the ring, nobody has seen, because I havent had that perfect opportunity to showcase my talent."

Both fighters are undefeated, and though this fight will not count against either of their records, the sting of loss is sure to be bitter for one of these men.

Edited by Aditya Singh