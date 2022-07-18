Ed Matthews defeats Simple Simon in TikTok boxing event via first-round knockout

On July 16, the highly-anticipated Kingpyn TikTok boxing event between Ed Matthews and Simple Simon took place. The event was hosted at the Indigo at the O2 Arena in London, with many influencers making their boxing debuts.

Matthews entered the fight as a huge favorite and the 19-year-old backed up expectations with a first-round knockout. His opponent, Simon Colbran, was the clear underdog at 52-years-old and the age difference was a clear factor in the fight.

The pair started their feud many months ago, which was escalated on TikTok livestreams when Matthews began to make statements about Colbran's daughter. The younger man, who's famous on social media for fitness, continued to make comments throughout the build-up to the fight.

Ultimately, the younger man secured an emphatic victory following an abundance of heavy shots early in the round but it was a left hook that dropped Simon to the canvas.

Watch Matthews' knockout highlight here via kingpynboxing:

Will Simple Simon continue TikTok boxing?

Simple Simon entered the boxing ring at the age of 52 against a much younger and fresher opponent. Colbran was defeated on the night but he has still shown some interest in facing someone that's in his age range.

A fight in the future against the father of Jake and Logan Paul is an attractive proposition for the Brit. Greg Paul, who is in his late fifties, is also a notable name in the social media world due to the fame of his two sons.

After the TikTok event, Harrison Sullivan (Hstikkytokky), Colbran and Matthews shared a joint interview with themediaspotlightuk. Sullivan spoke on Colbran's performance, to which he said:

"He did well for himself, he should fight someone his age. He's not bad, he's actually not bad."

When the interviewer suggested for Simple Simon to face Greg Paul next, Matthews replied:

"Greg Paul if you want it, Simon will f****** give it to you mate. We're all supporting Si now against Greg Paul. F*** USA."

Colbran then added:

"UK versus US, let's do it."

Watch the full interview here:

