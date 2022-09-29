"Unrealistic deadlines" - Eddie Hearn blasts Tyson Fury for his antics amidst Anthony Joshua fight talks 

Tyson Fury has called off his fight against Anthony Joshua for the second time in less than three days. Matchroom Boxing Chairman Eddie Hearn has called out 'The Gypsy King' for his "unrealistic deadlines." The Brit claimed Fury has caused confusion during the contract negotiations by putting pressure on 'AJ' and his team by calling off the fight publicly.

Hearn released a statement, which Michael Benson shared on Twitter. Here are some of the key points:

"To be honest we are quite baffled by the situation......Yesterday we then received comments back from Queensberry on our final draft of the agreement, which is now being reviewed. I'm not sure why Tyson Fury keeps setting unrealistic deadlines whilst also offering the fight to a number of other heavyweights for the selected date. "

He added:

"If he is serious about the fight being made, I suggest he allows Matchroom and Queensberry to keep working hard to make the fight, which everyone has been trying to do. You can't publicly keep pulling out of a fight and then restarting negotiations when there has been so many positive conversations already had. We will see what happens from here."

Fury's former opponent Dillian Whyte also spoke about the issue, saying big fights like these take a lot of time to be made. He noted that 'The Gypsy King' can not expect both parties to agree in such a short span of time.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Eddie Hearn statement in response to Tyson Fury on Anthony Joshua talks… Eddie Hearn statement in response to Tyson Fury on Anthony Joshua talks… https://t.co/aCk5DLiQ2k

Tyson Fury looks to fight 2 opponents in one night on December 3

Tyson Fury seems to have moved on from the Anthony Joshua fight pretty quickly as he revealed Mahmoud Charr as his next opponent. He uploaded a series of videos to his Instagram stories, giving fans updates about the situation.

The WBC Heavyweight Champion confirmed that 'AJ' is out and the German professional boxer Charr will be fighting him on December 3. Tyson Fury also spoke about how he is thinking of fighting two opponents in one night on December 3:

"Just been doing a little bit of brainstorming. December 3rd's coming, Manuel Charr's agreed, Mahmoud Charr sorry. Why don't I fight two people in one night? Mahmoud Charr and somebody else. That would be pretty damn awesome, I'd probably be the first WBC Heavyweight Champion to have two fights in one night and that is a guranteed fact. What do you think?"

This could be an attempt to salvage the fight in the way KSI did after Alex Wassabi pulled out of their bout last month. The Brit then decided to fight two opponents in one night.

Take a look at the video posted by Michael Benson:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn



[📽️ Tyson Fury says he could try to have two fights in one night on Dec 3rd if the Anthony Joshua bout doesn't happen…[📽️ @Tyson_Fury Tyson Fury says he could try to have two fights in one night on Dec 3rd if the Anthony Joshua bout doesn't happen…[📽️ @Tyson_Fury] https://t.co/sBkQ9TMKPm

