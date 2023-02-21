Eddie Hearn has confirmed that Croke Park will not be the location for the massive rematch between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano on May 20 in Dublin, Ireland.

The Matchroom Boxing boss recently met with Conor McGregor in Dublin to discuss whether Katie Taylor could potentially book her dream venue of Croke Park for her next fight with the help of the MMA star’s sponsorship. However, it looks like Taylor fighting at the 90,000 capacity venue is unlikely in May.

Eddie Hearn spoke to ID Boxing about the meeting with McGregor:

“It was an incredible experience. I mean, I don’t mind saying I was a little bit in awe of him because he’s a massive star, I think he’s a great fighter, great promoter and full of energy, big Katie Taylor fan and we talked about Croke park, we talked about how the fight would work, what the route is with Katie, we talked about other stuff as well, it does look likely that Taylor vs. Serrano will land at 3Arena, and we’ll do a Croke Park fight in September with his support and hopefully the government’s support as well, but we’ll see what happens over the next couple of weeks”.

Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 2 will likely be at 3Arena, however Taylor could fight at Croke Park this September should a third fight be made to complete their trilogy, or even another contender in the women’s lightweight division.

Eddie Hearn says he “does not see” Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk happening in the UK

Eddie Hearn at Chris Eubank Jr v Conor Benn - Press Conference

Eddie Hearn gave his take on the undisputed title fight between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk that is currently in negotiations. In the same interview with ID Boxing, he said:

“My opinion is, I don’t see that fight happening in the UK. I think Tyson Fury will want a bigger split than Usyk, because commercially he deserves one. But at the same time, to make a fight like that you just accept 50-50. He’s [Fury] not saying much, which I don’t know if that means it’s close or it’s miles away, when we were negotiating we were on a deadline everyday”.

Fury's promoter Bob Arum has also stated that 'The Gypsy King' deserves more than 50% of the split should the fight take place in the UK as he is the main draw in his country, suggesting that a 60-40 split would be the fair deal.

Watch the interview below:

Poll : 0 votes