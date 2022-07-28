"They're wrong" - Eddie Hearn denies that Chris Eubank Jr vs. Conor Benn is signed

Eddie Hearn has dispelled rumors that a bout between Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn has been signed for October 8 at the O2 Arena.

In recent weeks, there has been speculation that Eubank Jr and Benn have agreed to fight at a catchweight of 156 lbs. However, it was reported that a rehydration clause was stopping the contest from becoming official.

Eubank, a career middleweight and super middleweight, is significantly bigger than a career welterweight in Benn. Therefore, both teams were supposedly searching for a solution to make the fight as competitive as possible.

But according to Hearn, it is the magnitude of the bout that is holding up negotiations rather than the weight dispute.

"They're wrong, they have been wrong. There's always been some chats and we are in talks with Kalle [Sauerland]...I saw one two weeks, 'it's just the weight that's holding it up'. Absolute rubbish. It wasn't just the weight holding it up, it's a massive fight. It's not a fight we anticipated happening...It's a dream match-up because of the history but it's not signed."

Due to their fathers' previous rivalry, Chris Eubank Jr vs. Conor Benn is an incredibly lucrative proposition. Chris Eubank Sr and Nigel Benn famously fought on two separate occasions back in 1990 and 1993.

Eddie Hearn believes Conor Benn can defeat Chris Eubank Jr

Hearn is confident that Conor Benn will emerge victorious against Chris Eubank Jr if the fight does go ahead. During the same interview, Hearn added:

"It's just one of those fights that comes around once in a lifetime, but it's got to be right because it's not a cash-out fight for us. Conor is a huge star with a huge future. He believes, we believe, he can beat Eubank Jr."

Benn has looked impressive in his recent fights against the likes of Chris Algieri and Chris Van Heerden. 'The Destroyer' has demonstrated immense punching power by capturing knockouts in various fights.

Regardless, Chris Eubank Jr would be the physically biggest and toughest opponent of Benn's career so far.

Eubank Jr has lost twice to world-class opposition in Billy Joe Saunders and George Groves. However, the Brighton-based boxer has never been knocked out and showcased improved boxing skills in most recent win against Liam Williams.

