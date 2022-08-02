"135 is the lowest she will go"- Eddie Hearn dismisses a potential Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano rematch at 126 lbs

Eddie Hearn has spoken out about a potential rematch between Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor at 126 lbs after Jake Paul made the suggestion on Twitter. 'The Problem Child' put out an offer of $2 million for Taylor if she agreed to fight Serrano at 126 or 130 lbs. Paul also stated that it was the only way the Brit could establish herself as a P4P best.

In response to Paul's offer, Hearn released a statement via Michael Benson saying:

"135lbs is the lowest she'll go."

Earlier this year, when the pair fought, the fight was contested at 135 lbs for all the titles in the lightweight division. This is a little heavier than what Serrano is used to fighting at as she naturally fights at 130 or 125 lbs. In their previous fight, Taylor won via split decision in the first female headed boxing main event at Madison Square Garden.

The entire arena was packed to see two of the best female boxers of all time battle it out in the ring. Ever since the first fight, fans have been calling for a rematch, however, Serrano needs more time to adjust to a heavier weight. She then decided to go back down to featherweight to fight Brenda Carbajal, but the fight was on the Jake Paul vs. Hasim Rahman Jr. undercard and is now canceled.

Take a look at Eddie Hearn's statement via Michael Benson on Twitter:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Eddie Hearn has dismissed Jake Paul's suggestion that Katie Taylor should move down in weight for the Amanda Serrano rematch: "135lbs is the lowest she'll go." Eddie Hearn has dismissed Jake Paul's suggestion that Katie Taylor should move down in weight for the Amanda Serrano rematch: "135lbs is the lowest she'll go."

Eddie Hearn believes Anthony Joshua is a bigger draw than Tyson Fury

Matchroom Boxing Chairman Eddie Hearn believes Anthony Joshua is a bigger draw than Tyson Fury. Hearn represents 'AJ', and Fury is one of his client's biggest rivals. The pair have a long-standing rivalry and fans have been asking for a fight between the pair for a long time. In a recent interview with GQ, the Brit spoke about who is a bigger draw in boxing:

"Tyson Fury isn't the biggest draw in boxing. Anthony Joshua still is. But yes - he's a huge star. But I am loyal to AJ, and I think Fury knew that when I was discussing signing him when he was 400lbs. But you never know what could happen in the future."

Tyson Fury is currently retired, however, he looks to return to the ring to fight Anthony Joshua if he can overcome Oleksandr Usyk. Hearn will be key in making this fight happen following 'AJ' vs. Usyk II.

Take a look at the tweet by GQ below:

