Eddie Hearn meeting Conor McGregor to raise funds for Katie Taylor fight

Eddie Hearn will meet with Conor McGregor to help raise funds for Katie Taylor's return to Ireland.

'KT' has been out of action since her decision victory over Karen Carabajal last October. With the win, Taylor retained her WBA, WBC, IBF, and WBO, as well as The Ring female lightweight titles. It was also her first bout since facing Amanda Serrano that April.

The bout took place at Madison Square Garden in New York City and was billed as one of the biggest women's boxing matches ever. Ultimately, Taylor and 'The Real Deal' did their part, and the fight lived up to the hype.

Ten rounds were back-and-forth action, with the Irish boxer ultimately picking up the win by split decision. Nearly a year later, the two are now finalizing a rematch for May in Ireland. As of now, there's no venue for the bout.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA The extra security bill is 500k to have Katie Taylor fight at croke park? I will sponsor the event to see this happen. The extra security bill is 500k to have Katie Taylor fight at croke park? I will sponsor the event to see this happen.

If it's up to Conor McGregor, the fight will be held at the massive Croke Park stadium in Dublin. The former UFC champion even offered to pay to help afford the venue.

In a recent interview with the Daily Star, Eddie Hearn confirmed his plans to take him up on the offer. He stated:

"On Monday I’m hoping to fly into Ireland, to the Black Forge. We have been communicating on Twitter messages. I noticed he followed me on Twitter and I saw his tweet that he wants to make it happen. He loves Katie Taylor and he would love to help get it at Croke Park."

Eddie Hearn discusses difficulties with Croke Park

Eddie Hearn likely doesn't want to have to use Conor McGregor's help, but he needs it.

The head of Matchroom Boxing has long attempted to secure Katie Taylor a fight in Ireland. Despite representing the country in the Olympics and taking home gold, she's never fought there in the professional ranks.

However, that's not due to a lack of effort. Following the announcement that 'KT' would face Amanda Serrano again later this year, Hearn stated his hope that the fight would land in Croke Park.

However, there's been more difficulty than expected with the venue. In the same interview with the Daily Star, Eddie Hearn revealed:

“This is the first time I’m up against politicians who can wrangle words better than me... I’m saying that the costs that Croke Park have told us we have to take care of are three times more than the costs of Wembley. We told them we think it’s unbelievably expensive and excessive and we feel like they should take care of certain things."

