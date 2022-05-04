"It would be special for me" - Katie Taylor still hopeful that she can box in Ireland

Katie Taylor is hoping that she'll be able to one-day compete in her home country of Ireland.

'KT' is one of the biggest Irish combat sport athletes of all-time. Taylor even represented the country at the 2012 Olympics, where she claimed gold. Despite being one of the most recognizable figures in the nation, she's never competed in Ireland.

The 35-year-old has fought the entirety of her career in the U.K. and the U.S. Now, with her career likely coming to a close within the next few years, Taylor has discussed her desire to return home to fight at least one.

The WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO and The Ring Lightweight Champion discussed fighting in Ireland during an interview with BoxingScene. Taylor said that it would be a dream for her to possibly fight in front of an adoring home crowd.

She speficially would like to rematch Amanda Serrano at Croke Park next. 'KT' said:

“Of course, to fight in Ireland would be something very special for me. Hopefully it's something that can happen at some point in the future... We all want to see the best versus the best. A rematch would be absolutely phenomenal, If it was in Dublin, we could sell out Croke Park. I’d say 90,000 people. That would be unbelievable."

See Katie Taylor's interview with BoxingScene below:

BoxingScene.com @boxingscene Taylor: To Fight In Ireland Would Be Something Very Special For Me, Hopefully Something That Can Happen dlvr.it/SPhM8y Taylor: To Fight In Ireland Would Be Something Very Special For Me, Hopefully Something That Can Happen dlvr.it/SPhM8y https://t.co/dtC01kwSWJ

Eddie Hearn confirms interest in having Katie Taylor fight in Ireland next

Katie Taylor may soon get her wish to fight in her home country. Her promoter Eddie Hearn has said that he would like her to fight in Ireland next.

'KT' is fresh off her headlining role against Amanda Serrano at Madison Square Garden last Saturday night. The bout, which was hailed as the biggest in women's boxing history, delivered massively. The contest was an absolute war that ended with Taylor winning via split decision.

The fight was extremely close, with some, including Jake Paul, stating that they thought Serrano had won. As such, there was quick public demand for a rematch between the two female champions to happen soon. Taylor's promoter Eddie Hearn has confirmed that is the goal.

In an interview with BoxingScene, he said:

“I would be devastated if she didn’t fight in Ireland at some point in her career. I think it’s too early to say how everything is going to play out. But it’s always been a focus of ours. If there’s a way to do it, we will get it done.”

Edited by Harvey Leonard