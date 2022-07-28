"This is a fight that Conor has always wanted" - Eddie Hearn reveals the latest news surrounding Conor Benn vs. Chris Eubank Jr.

Conor Benn vs. Chris Eubank Jr. is one of the most talked about potential clashes in British boxing right now. The pair are, of course, in different weight divisions but there's a possibility that they will meet at catchweight. Eubank could even cut down to welterweight.

Many rumors have circulated surrounding the domestic bout, but Benn's promoter Eddie Hearn has highlighted that it has not been finalized yet. He has also expressed high hopes for Benn's career and believes that 'The Destroyer' can eventually become a world champion.

During an interview with iFL TV, Hearn commented on the current situation surrounding Conor Benn and a potential clash with Chris Eubank Jr.:

"It's a massive fight and it's not a fight that we anticipated happening. It's a dream matchup, obviously because of the history... Is it going to be Chris Eubank Jr.? Maybe. It would just be out of this world and bizarre and one of those once in a lifetime matchups, but there's a very good chance that it could be a welterweight matchup as well."

Hearn then added:

"The truth is, I want a big fight for Conor Benn... Our sole strategy is for him to become a world champion at welterweight. There is an opportunity, potentially, for this matchup, that would be a huge matchup for British boxing, but things have got to be right. This is a fight that Conor has always wanted... This is personal but it's historic."

Watch Hearn's full interview here:

Eddie Hearn outlines when and where Conor Benn will fight next

Eddie Hearn has revealed that Benn will be fighting on October 8 at the O2 Arena in London. The location is certainly set to host a huge occasion, but the opponent must match the same narrative.

While a lot of the signs are pointing in the direction of Eubank Jr., Hearn hasn't shut the door on the opponent being somebody else. During the same interview, the Matchroom Boxing promoter stated:

"I wanna try and make, possibly, what would be a massive fight. There's a lot of talks going on, a long way to go, there's a lot of talk with other opponents as well. October 8 for Conor Benn is the date, at the O2 Arena."

Whether the huge domestic fight happens or not, there's still big plans for 'The Destroyer'. The likes of Keith Thurman would represent an exciting option for Benn in the welterweight division and would offer a big step up in the Brit's career.

