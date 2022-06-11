"Look bi**h stop playing with me" - Leonard Ellerbe goes ballistic on Eddie Hearn’s fight offer

The beef between Leonard Ellerbe and Eddie Hearn continues to escalate, with both promoters stepping up their verbal attacks in interviews and on social media.

Most recently, Hearn, who heads Matchroom Boxing, floated the idea of possibly squaring off in the ring with Mayweather Promotions' Ellerbe. He even claimed that if the earnings of the proposed charity fight were to be split up in terms of “popularity and success”, he sould get $10 million while Ellerbe should only get $500K.

But Ellerbe was having none of it, calling Hearn’s latest taunt a childish ploy. In a recent tweet, the Mayweather Promotions boss said:

“Look bi**h stop playing with me. I’m not going to play these kid games with you, it’s fun and games to you until shit get real.”

Check out the reaction of Leonard Ellerbe on Eddie Hearn’s interview:

Hearn only laughed at Ellerbe’s reaction, tweeting two laughing emojis in response.

The rival promoters have been going back-and-forth over the past year. The British promoter has consistently mocked Ellerbe, while the American has threatened to "stomp out" his promotional rival.

Ellerbe recently unloaded on Hearn after the latter revealed his plans to sign lightweight star Gervonta Davis. After defeating Rolando Romero, Davis claimed that it will be his last fight with Mayweather Promotions, which has been his stable for nearly six years.

BoxingScene.com @boxingscene Ellerbe: DAZN Is A Failure, Hearn Doesn't Know What The F--- He's Doing In US! dlvr.it/SRYKjD Ellerbe: DAZN Is A Failure, Hearn Doesn't Know What The F--- He's Doing In US! dlvr.it/SRYKjD https://t.co/qjNccEdkWn

Eddie Hearn a heavy favorite to beat Leonard Ellerbe

Eddie Hearn fought in amateur boxing before focusing his attention to promoting for Matchroom Boxing, which his father Barry Hearn founded.

For his part, Ellerbe was a key figure in the Floyd Mayweather’s development as an undefeated multi-title world champion.

But according to SkyBet, Hearn would be a significant favorite against Ellerbe if a boxing match between the pair became a reality.

Skybet claimed that Hearn, due to his youth, size, and experience, can be backed at 1/3. Meanwhile, Ellerbe would enter the potential bout as an underdog and with 9/4 odds.

While the pair certainly lack the skills of the fighters they are representing, people will surely pay to watch them settle their dispute inside the squared circle in this novelty fight.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far