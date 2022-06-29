"I think he probably does" - Eddie Hearn says Jake Paul will defeat Tommy Fury

Eddie Hearn is backing Jake Paul to beat Tommy Fury. Paul and Fury are set to fight each other on August 6 at Madison Square Garden in New York. Ahead of their fight, the Matchroom Boxing Chairman appeared on The MMA Hour hosted by Ariel Helwani and spoke about the fight. Casting his prediction, Hearn said::

"I think he probably does (beat him). They're about the same kind of level... On paper, Tommy Fury should beat him easy but then you watch Tommy Fury and you think, well actually you're not very good either."

He then went on to talk about the repercussions of losing this fight to both fighters:

"I mean if Tommy Fury loses, it is genuinely the most embarrassing thing that could ever happen to him... And if Jake loses, his career is over, so therefore it's quite exciting."

Eddie Hearn has grown close to Jake Paul since they co-promoted the mega-fight between Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor. The pair formed an unusual relationship that fans seem to love. However, after the fight, they went back and forth on social media again.

'The Problem Child' currently has his eyes set on beating his first 'real' boxer in the ring.

Jake Paul ensures fans that he will do everything in his power to bring Tommy Fury to the United States

Yet another problem has arisen in the never-ending saga that is Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury. 'TNT' is facing issues at Heathrow Airport, due to which he could not fly out to the United States to attend the first press conference at MSG for their August 6 fight. In a recent tweet, 'The Problem Child' spoke about the issue, saying:

"Tommy, no matter how hard u try to get out of this fight, I’m going 2 do everything in my power 2 not let u weasel ur way out. My team & my partners have made it clear the steps u need to take 2 solve ur latest excuse. Take them or admit ur a scared little b**ch. #TommyFumbles"

If Tommy Fury cannot gain entry to the United States, the fight will be canceled. The press conference scheduled for June 29 has already been postponed following this latest issue.

