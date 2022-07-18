Elle Brooke defeats AJ Bunker at TikTok boxing event

On July 16, the KingPyn TikTok boxing event went down and featured many influencers on the card after weeks of training. The co-main event saw adult content star Elle Brooke face former Love Island contestant AJ Bunker.

The contest was originally supposed to be between Brooke and fellow social media, TikTok influencer and adult performer Astrid Wett, but she pulled out two weeks before the fight. This meant that Andrea Jane Bunker stepped in to take the challenge on two weeks' notice.

After four two-minute rounds, the fight went the distance and saw the OnlyFans model secure the victory via unanimous decision. Bunker, however, put up a fight, using her reach to land shots on the back foot.

Brooke was constantly on the front foot with a consistent repitition of jabs and straight right hands being thrown. The relentless pressure nearly saw her opponent quit on her feet on numerous occasions, but Bunker managed to survive until the final bell.

Watch Elle Brooke have her hand raised here:

Will Elle Brooke move on from TikTok boxing?

After her winning performance against AJ Bunker, Brooke highlighted that it was only the beginning and that she had fallen in love with the sport. Having trained with highly respected coach Mark Tibbs and female world champion Ebanie Bridges, it's likely that the influencer will continue lacing the gloves moving forward.

While doing an interview with iFL TV after her contest, the 24-year-old said:

"It's addictive, I love it. Yeah, it was sick, it was so good... It's three months of dedicating your life to something, for it to all be over in eight minutes is just a bit surreal. So, I can only get better and better so I'm still very excited."

Ebanie Bridges then spoke on the TikTok star's performance, saying:

"She listened to everything we said, had a beautiful jab, couldn't be prouder [and] this is just the start... She has to do it again, I told her she has to come back in the gym, she's has to come back."

Watch the full interview below:

