"Peer pressure, friends and outside influence" - Errol Spence Jr. sends words of inspiration to young athletes 

Errol Spence Jr. says all the right things ahead of his April 16 welterweight unification bout with Yordenis Ugás.

In the final press conference before his battle with Ugás for the WBC, WBA, and IBF belts, Spence had a message for younger fans who look up to 'The Truth'.

Spence offered words of caution by saying:

"I would tell them just to stay focused cause a lot of times, especially, that's why I feel like high school, they give you classes where they talk about peer pressure, and you know, friends and outside influences and other stuff like that because a lot of times your friends don't have the same dreams you have."

In 2019, Spence was extremely fortunate to escape from a brutal car accident with his life. He suffered relatively minor injuries, considering the speed he crashed at. He used his life experiences to help adolescents achieve their dreams and seems to be in a reflective place in life, considering everything he has been through.

Spence continued:

"I would tell them just believe in yourself. If you have a dream, nuture your dream. Take care of your dream and grind to keep your dream alive because other people don't have your same interests."

Errol Spence Jr. feels at home at AT&T Stadium and believes he will be victorious against Yordenis Ugás

At 32 years old, Spence first became welterweight champion in 2017 after knocking out Kell Brook to earn the IBF belt. He added the WBC title after defeating Shawn Porter by a split decision in 2019.

Spence's record stands at 27-0 with 21 of those won by knockouts. A win over Ugás (27-4, 12 KOs) would give Spence the WBA title and massive control over the welterweight division. Spence is favored to win at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX, near his hometown of Desoto.

Spence's Showtime pay-per-view contest will mark his third fight at the massive AT&T Stadium. He feels an added swagger fighting in front of familiar faces at home.

Spence referred to the stadium as his house. Ugás is very brave to meet the undefeated champion on his turf.

Watch Errol Spence Jr.'s full response on fighting at home:

