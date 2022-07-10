Watch: Errol Spence Jr. slams Rolando Romero and backs stablemate to beat him

Errol Spence Jr. has claimed that his stablemate Frank Martin is ready to fight Rolando Romero next and believes the highly touted prospect will emerge victorious.

Lightweight contender Martin captured an impressive 10th round stoppage win over Jackson Marinez last night at the Alamodome in San Antonio. 'The Ghost' showcased his devastating punching power and excellent boxing IQ to extend his unbeaten record to 16-0.

Meanwhile, Romero is coming off a loss to Gervonta Davis back in May. Despite being competitive throughout the contest, 'Rolly' was stopped in the sixth round by a phenomenal left hook.

Errol Spence said in an interview with Fight Hype:

"I think [Martin] looked good... He stopped him like he supposed to do in impressive fashion, done something that Rolly didn't do. I don't think that's even a logical question to ask him if he is ready for Rolly... I don't think you can even name an opponent that Rolly beat... He only fought 'Tank' [Gervonta Davis]... I definitely think he's ready for Rolly, he will definitely beat Rolly. He's a better fighter overall."

Watch the full interview:

Martin and Romero share a common opponent in Marinez. Romero fought Marinez back in August 2020 in Uncasville for the WBA Interim Lightweight Title. Unlike Martin, 'Rolly' did not defeat the Dominican Republic boxer in convincing fashion. Many believe he did not deserve to get a 12-round unanimous decision in his favor.

Errol Spence Jr. believes Frank Martin should face Rolando Romero next

Errol Spence Jr. continued by stating that Martin should face Romero in his next bout. 'The Truth' believes 'Rolly' needs a big comeback fight after losing to Davis and Martin is the ideal opponent:

"That's a fight I think can definitely happen, especially with Rolly coming off a loss and he needs a fight to get back into the mix. Why not fight Frank Martin?"

Time will tell if Romero chooses to make his return to the ring against Martin. Since suffering the first professional defeat of his career to Davis, Romero has been adamant about a rematch taking place. In his interview with Fight Hype, 'Rolly' stated that he was winning the fight prior to getting knocked out.

Watch the interview below:

However, 'Tank' does not seem interested in facing Romero again and there is speculation he could fight Ryan Garcia next.

