"I won in every f***ing way" - Rolly Romero looks in good spirits after his loss to Gervonta Davis

Rolly Romero still believes he won against Gervonta Davis. Romero fought 'Tank' on May 28 at the Barclays Center in front of a record crowd. In Rolly's defense, he held up well against the explosive WBA (Regular) Lightweight Champion up until the sixth round. However, during the sixth round, Romero got too eager and charged at Davis, leaving himself open.

Davis countered well while moving back and Rolly Romero walked into one of his punches and got knocked down. The Las Vegas native managed to get back up on his feet but could not keep his balance.

It has been a few weeks since Rolly was dealt his first loss, but he seems to be in good spirits. An interviewer for Fighthype.com spotted Rolly at the Jaime Munguia fight as he was taking pictures with the fans.

The interviewer told him the fans loved him whether he won or lost. Rolly Romero replied saying:

"I won, I don't know what the f**k everyone talking about, I won."

The interviewer then asked him how he was feeling after his first loss, to which Rolly Romero replied saying:

"Man stop calling it a f***ing loss I won in every fucking way, I'm the biggest mo********er."

The Las Vegas native believes he won every single round before the sixth, when he was knocked out by Davis. Romero is eagerly looking for a rematch.

Watch the video below:

Rolly Romero demanded a rematch against Gervonta Davis

Despite getting knocked out by Gervonta Davis in the sixth round of their fight on May 28, Rolly believes he won the fight and demanded a rematch. In the post-fight press conference, the Las Vegas native made his demands clear:

"I on all six rounds, I won every moment of that fight, I exposed him and we need to run that s*** back. I want Gervonta Davis again, I was winning that f****** fight and I just got hit with a clean shot."

A reporter then asked him who he wanted to fight next, and Rolly gave him a similar answer:

"I want Gervonta Davis again, I was winning that f***ing fight and I just got hit with a clean shot, that's all. I want Gervonta Davis again, I exposed his a** and everybody in this room knows it."

Gervonta Davis believes that after getting knocked out that badly, Romero does not deserve a rematch against him

Watch the interview below:

