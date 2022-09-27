"This is racist" - Fans react to Floyd Mayweather being insulted at RIZIN 38 

Floyd Mayweather fought Mikuru Asakura on September 24 at the Saitama Super Arena in Tokyo, Japan. The American put up a dominant performance in his second exhibition fight under the RIZIN banner. Amidst all the excitement, there was a particular moment before the fight that did not sit well with boxing fans.

During the fighter introductions, a man in a Kimono was supposed to hand 'Money' a bouquet of ceremonial flowers. However, the man, who seemed to be a dignitary of sorts, threw the bouquet at the unbeaten boxer's feet. Mayweather was dumbstruck for a few seconds before picking up the flowers up and handing them to his corner.

Take a look at the video:

Dan Canobbio @DanCanobbio Floyd: You all need to give me my flowers while I’m still here



The petty hostility could stem from the fact that Floyd Mayweather has not demolished a Japanese MMA fighter only once. Before steamrolling Asakura, Mayweather schooled Tenshin Nasukawa in 2018.

He also had a slight altercation with his latest opponent during their face-off, when Mayweather's bodyguard Jizzy Mack pushed Asakura for coming too close to 'Money'.

Mayweather did not react and went on to do what he does best and knocked his opponent out in the second round. From the moment the bell rang, Mayweather dominated. After sizing his opponent up in the first round, 'Money' put an end to the contest in the dying seconds of the second round with a sweeping right followed by straight hands.

Fans react to the ceremonial flowers being thrown at Floyd Mayweather's feet and labelling it racist

Fans were not very impressed with the hostile display towards Floyd Mayweather. Japanese people are known to be extremely respectful and courteous, which is also why people were shocked to see this kind of behavior.

One user tweeted out saying it was pure disrespect:

"Damn! This was pure disrespect. I don't think it has anything to do with racism like most people in the comments assume. However, this is disrespectful to one of the legends in the sport. I think this was mind games to get into his head, but they took it too far."

Take a look at the tweet:

Si WS @994_SWS

One user used humor to take a dig at the man and praise Mayweather:

"When gifts or offerings are made to a king, or priest, or teacher, they are not placed in his hands, but at his feet. Always remember that… Floyd is the King of the Ring."

Other users felt that this act was racist on the part of the man in the Kimono. Many users quickly retorted, saying it was Floyd Mayweather who has said "racist" things about Asians in the past.

Take a look at the interaction:

Dustin “Thrustin” La Spada ❤️🗡🤩 @ThrustinLaspada wonder what happened that led to this!



Floyd don’t let it bother him tho!!! @DanCanobbio Wow so disrespectful!!wonder what happened that led to this!Floyd don’t let it bother him tho!!! @DanCanobbio Wow so disrespectful!! 👀 wonder what happened that led to this!Floyd don’t let it bother him tho!!! 🐐

TAIKA @K1NGT4IKA @ThrustinLaspada @DanCanobbio Maybe how racist floyd was to Asians may have provoked this @ThrustinLaspada @DanCanobbio Maybe how racist floyd was to Asians may have provoked this

