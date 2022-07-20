How many awards and nominations did Floyd Mayweather receive in his career? 

Floyd Mayweather is widely considered one of, if not the greatest boxers in the world. 'Money' Mayweather has remained unbeaten throughout his career and was one of the biggest draws boxing has ever seen. Of the top ten most-viewed or bought PPVs ever, Mayweather's fights make up more than half of them.

Even now, after retiring, his exhibition fights do better on PPV than most active fighters.

Today, we will take a look at the awards and nominations that Floyd Mayweather has received over his two-decade long career.

Back in 1994, as a young amateur, Floyd Mayweather received his first ever award, the Outstanding Boxer Award, after becoming the National Golden Gloves Champion at 112 lbs.

In 1995, he became the National PAL (Police Athletic League) Champion at 125lbs and won the Outstanding Boxer Award.

1998 and 2007: He won the International Boxing Award Fighter of the Year.

1998 and 2007: He was given The Ring Magazine Fighter of the Year Award.

2002: Won World Boxing Hall of Fame Fighter of the Year.

2005 and 2007: Was announced World Boxing Council Boxer of the Year.

2005–08: Became The Ring number one pound for pound boxer.

2007: Won the Boxing Writers Association of America Fighter of the Year award.

2007: Was the ESPN Fighter of the Year.

2007: Forbes Magazine, Ranked him No.14 on Richest Celebrity Paydays.

2007: Floyd Mayweather was declared the New York Daily News Fighter of the Year.

2007: Was given the World Boxing Council's Knockout of the Year award (against Ricky Hatton).

2007, 2008, 2010, 2012 and 2013: Won Best Fighter ESPY Award.

2007, 2008 and 2010: The Ring Magazine Event of the Year.

2008: Sports Illustrated ranked him No.4 in The 50 Highest-Earning American Athletes.

2008: Yahoo Sports Ranked Floyd Mayweather No.6 for Most Powerful People in Boxing.

2009: Won The Ring Magazine Comeback of the Year

2009–10: Was BoxRec, BBC Sport and Yahoo! Sports No.1 pound-for-pound boxer.

2010: Yahoo! Sports ranked Mayweather 70th in 'Boxing's Most Influential' list.

2010: Forbes Magazine ranked Mayweather 2nd in The World's 50 Top-Earning Athletes list.

2010: Sports Illustrated ranked 'Money' third on The 50 Highest-Earning American Athletes list.

2012: Floyd Mayweather became the Forbes Magazine No.1 of the world's 100 highest paid athletes.

2012: 'TBE' was announced Sports Illustrated's No.1 on the Fortunate 50 list.

2013: The Ring No.1 pound-for-pound fighter.

2013: Boxing Writers Association of America Fighter of the Year award.

2015: 'Money' won Spike TV's The Best Ever Award.

2015: Forbes Ranked Mayweather No.1 on The World's Highest-Paid Celebrities.

2015: Boxing Writers Association of America declared him the Fighter of the Year.

2016: Won the Guinness World Record for most bouts undefeated by a world champion boxer in a career (49).

2016: Floyd Mayweather won the Guinness World Record for Highest Career Pay-per-view Sales For a Boxer ($1.3 billion).

2016: Won the Guinness World Records' most expensive boxing championship belt ($1 Million).

2018: 'TBE' became Forbes magazine No.1 of the world's 100 highest paid entertainers.

2019: Forbes magazine announced 'Money' as the highest paid athlete of the decade.

2010 - 2019: Boxing Writers Association of America Fighter of the Decade.

2010 - 2019: World Boxing Association Boxer of the Decade.

2010 - 2019: Yahoo Sports Fighter of the Decade.

2010 - 2019: World Boxing News Fighter of the Decade.

2022: Most recently, Mayweather was inducted into the Boxing Hall of Fame.

