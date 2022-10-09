VIDEO: Floyd Mayweather pretends to get hurt during sparring with NBA YoungBoy's son

Floyd Mayweather is teaching his grandson how to box. The 45-year-old's daughter, Iyanna 'Yaya' Mayweather, gave birth to NBA YoungBoy's son Kentrell Gaulden Jr. in 2021. Since then, both 'Yaya' and YoungBoy have gotten into a lot of legal trouble and found their names in the headlines for all the wrong reasons. Despite this, 'TBE' has been spending a lot of time with his grandson.

In a recent video uploaded on social media, Mayweather is seen teaching his grandson how to box. In the video, Kentrell Gaulden Jr. is wearing his own headgear and personalized gloves. 'Money' tied Gaulden Jr.'s gloves and sat down on the ground to exchange light punches with the toddler.

At the end of the video, Mayweather pretends to get knocked out. Fans were quick to point out that this is the first time anyone has gotten such a clean hit to 'Money's face in his decades long career.

Floyd Mayweather speaks on not knowing his latest opponent Deji

Floyd Mayweather is set to fight British YouTuber-turned-boxer Deji on 13 November at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. This is Mayweather's third exhibition fight of the year. Most recently, he fought Mikuru Asakura at the Saitama Super Arena in Tokyo, where he knocked out the MMA fighter in the second round. Earlier this year, he fought the unbeaten Roger Mayweather prospect Don Moore.

The pair fought in Dubai in what was a private affair with a limited number of spectators.

'Money' has completely dominated his last two opponents and fans believe Deji will suffer the same fate. The Brit is fresh off his first win as a boxer in his fourth fight. Before this, he lost 3 fights consecutively against other YouTubers.

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Floyd Mayweather revealed that he does not know who his opponent is:

"I don't really know Deji, they just called me with the name. My team have done their homework and we said, 'Why not?' I'm pretty sure he's a tough competitor, a tough little guy. We're gonna have fun, let's just say that. We're gonna have fun."

Mayweather said more or less the same thing about his former opponent Mikuru Asakura in the build-up to their exhibition fight.

