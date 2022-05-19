Broadcasters reportedly denying Floyd Mayweather v. Don Moore is on for this Saturday 

The exhibition fight between Floyd Mayweather and Don Moore was canceled from its original date on May 14th due to the death of United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. A three-day work suspension was observed to mark his passing, forcing the match to be postponed.

Mayweather posted on his Instagram that the fight between him and Moore was rescheduled for Saturday, May 21st, but this has yet to be officially confirmed.

Michael Benson tweeted on his Twitter that the broadcasters for the match stated that the match was not rescheduled for Saturday, and is likely to take place in October.

The eight-round match was set to take place on a helipad in Duba. Other matches on the card include former UFC champion Anderson Silva v. Bruno Machado, Badou Jack v. Hany Atiyo, and Delfine Persoon v. Elhem Mekhaled for the WBC Super-Featherweight title.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn The broadcasters for Floyd Mayweather's exhibition fight vs Don Moore have now made a statement insisting that it has not been rescheduled for this Saturday (despite Mayweather's post suggesting it had) and is instead likely for October. The broadcasters for Floyd Mayweather's exhibition fight vs Don Moore have now made a statement insisting that it has not been rescheduled for this Saturday (despite Mayweather's post suggesting it had) and is instead likely for October.

Floyd Mayweather and Don Moore's history

Floyd Mayweather and Don Moore are no strangers to one another and at one point in history the pair were each other's sparring partners.

Coming into this fight, Moore has stated that he believes he holds the blueprint for defeating Mayweather due to his experience as the undefeated champion's sparring partner.

Moore trained under Mayweather's uncle, Roger Mayweather, and his relationship with the 50-0 boxer goes back to their teenage years. He was taken under Uncle Roger's wing after stepping into the ring to spar with Floyd Mayweather in 2012.

'Money' Mayweather retired from boxing with a perfect record in 2018 but has had a few exhibition rounds since, including ones with Tenshin Nasukawa and Logan Paul. Don 'Dangerous' Moore hasn't had a boxing bout since 2016, but retains an undefeated record at 18-0-1.

It is still unclear whether or not the pair will get to meet in Dubai due to confusion about the date for their match. Fight fans can only hope the problem is resolved soon so they may witness a match between the long-time training partners.

