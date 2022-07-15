"It won't create the same amount of buzz" - Frank Warren boasts Tommy Fury's popularity over Jake Paul vs. Hasim Rahman Jr. 

In an interview with Seconds Out, Frank Warren discussed the Jake Paul vs. Hassim Rahman Jr. fight that was put together quickly after Tommy Fury could not gain access to the United States.

This is the second time fight plans with Fury have fallen through, with him having to withdraw the first time last year due to illness and injury.

Despite this new opponent being a 12-1 heavyweight boxer with 6 knockouts under his belt, Warren doesn't think the bout will generate much attention now that Tommy Fury isn't in the picture:

"It won't create the same amount of buzz because obviously everyone, including myself, were really looking forward to seeing Jake Paul actually fight a boxer."

While Paul himself was frustrated about the fall-through of the matchup, he has expressed to ESPN that he is looking forward to facing someone who is known strictly as a boxer.

He stated:

"I want to prove to the boxing world that I'm a real dog, which I am. And I'm gonna go in there against this 12-1 kid who is bigger than Tommy Fury, faster than Tommy Fury - all of these things. And I'm going to put on the performance of a lifetime and just shut everyone up."

While this matchup may not have piqued everyone's interest the way the Tommy Fury fight did, if there's one thing Paul is great at, it's drawing eyes to anything he is participating in. So, inevitably, this will be a show that draws viewers' attention.

Watch Frank Warren's interview here:

Jake Paul's sparring partner thinks Hasim Rahman Jr. will be a very tough fight

Anthony Taylor, one of Jake Paul's main sparring partners, spoke with Vegas Insider and gave his thoughts on the Hasim Rahman Jr. matchup. Taylor revealed that he is worried that this fight is taking place too soon in Paul's career and that the experience Rahman Jr. has will mean trouble for 'The Problem Child':

"Jake Paul is my boy, but this is very tough for him. Hasim is a fighter Jake should be taking on ten fights into his career, not this early. He should be taking on Hasim when he's 10-0, not 5-0."

Taylor added that he believes Rahman Jr. is a much tougher fighter than Tommy Fury. He, also stated that while he felt the fight would be an uphill battle for his sparring partner, he still believes Paul can outpoint Rahman Jr.

Paul added this face-off to his Instagram:

