"Fu*k humble"- Teofimo Lopez sends out a message to his haters

Teofimo Lopez has sent out an explosive message to his haters while flexing his endorsement deals.

'The Takeover' suffered a shocking upset defeat to George Kambosos Jr. back in November 2021. Since then, Lopez has received a lot of criticism for not backing up his trash talk. Moreover, it has been pretty evident on many occasions that the former Lightweight Champion is still bitter about his defeat.

The Brooklyn native recently took to his Instagram to post a story of him replying back to his haters and also flexing his endorsements. He said:

"All I can say is this, y'all keep hating on me. Those who support me I love you. Those who hating on me, just want to be like me. I got beats, I got Bud Lite, I got Essentia water, I got Reign energy drink, I mean I'm lit... and next is going to be Nike. You best believe that because I asked that to the universe and I'm going to grab that. For all, y'all keep hating, keep doing that. Give me that energy and last but not least, fu*k humble, that's growth."

Watch the video below:

What's next for Teofimo Lopez?

Teofimo Lopez was tipped to take on Devin Haney for the Lightweight unification bout had he won his bout against George Kambosos Jr..However, following an upset defeat, there were a lot of questions surrounding his next move.

Interestingly, things might be getting better for Lopez. 'The Takeover' is looking to move up in weight and fight in the 140lbs division. It has also been suggested in recent weeks that the 24-year-old might take on Arnold Barboza in the coming months to eventually book a fight with Josh Taylor.

Lopez's father told ESPN that they want to fight for the undisputed 140lbs gold in the future, he said:

"I think Top Rank is looking for that fight with Barboza.We'll fight anybody, it doesn't matter who it is. And then eventually fight Josh Taylor and get our belts back."

Also Read Article Continues below

With a move up to the 140lbs looking certain, it will be interesting to see how Teofimo Lopez comes back from his first professional loss.

Edited by David Andrew