"I feel disappointed with him" - Gennadiy Golovin criticizes Canelo Alvarez for Dmitry Bivol loss

Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin is quickly approaching. The hugely-exciting trilogy bout is taking place in September.

The pair have been going back and forth with each other during the last media week. 'GGG' has voiced his opinion on Alvarez's latest performance against Dmitry Bivol.

'Canelo', of course, was hit with a shock defeat in May and Golovkin has not been shy when expressing his thoughts on the fight result.

While doing an interview with FanSided, Golovkin spoke on the performance and attitude of Alvarez against Bivol:

“I did not watch the entire fight, just the highlights. I saw that Dmitry Bivol prevailed. When Canelo reacted to the outcome of the fight, I feel disappointed with him. Because if you’re a professional boxer, you know boxing. You know the insides of the sport."

Golovkin added:

“How can you react like that? How can you believe that you won the fight with the loss of just one or two rounds? How can you say that when a lot of people follow you, a lot of people take interest in you. That’s just not fair. And I would like to use this opportunity to congratulate Dmitry Bivol again on his victory.”

These comments have certainly added to the excitement of the trilogy bout. If the Mexican can secure another victory over Golovkin, his eyes will be firmly set on a rematch against Bivol.

Does a loss to Gennadiy Golovkin rule out a rematch with Dmitry Bivol for Canelo Alvarez?

If the Mexican suffers a third career defeat in his contest against Golovkin, it will put him in a difficult position. The pressure is certainly on his shoulders to rectify his latest mistakes by securing a victory against his biggest rival.

If the former pound-for-pound king loses in September, he could try to force a way to a fourth fight against Golovkin. This would put the rematch against Bivol even further away.

Dmitry Bivol is also keen to progress with his own career by defending his belt again before eventually facing Artur Beterbiev in an undisputed fight.

To further this, the outcome of the Russian's next fight will play a factor too, with speculation surrounding a matchup against Joshua Buatsi. A title defense against the Brit is a difficult task in itself.

