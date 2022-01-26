"Legend deserves it"- George Kambosos Jr. congratulates Dylan Alcott on Australian of the Year win

George Kambosos Jr. has congratulated Dylan Alcott for being recognized as the Australian of the Year.

Dylan Alcott, an Australian wheelchair tennis player and former wheelchair basketball player, was named Australian of the Year for his service to the Paralympic sport over the years. Alcott has managed to motivate and inspire people around the world with disabilities.

Upon being awarded the Australian of the Year, Dylan Alcott has received praise from many, including the likes of George Kambosos Jr. Fellow Australian and lightweight champion Kambosos Jr. took to Twitter to congratulate Alcott and said:

"Legend deserves it congrats @DylanAlcott your a fighter mate and doing Australia proud."

Dylan Alcott has also made it to his eighth consecutive Australian Open final this year. He will compete to win his eighth consecutive quad wheelchair singles title on Thursday, 27th January.

Ryan Garcia is confident he will knock out George Kambosos Jr. in a showdown

George Kambosos Jr. pulled off one of the biggest upsets in recent times when he defeated Teofimo Lopez back in November 2021. Walking into the fight as a massive underdog, Kambosos Jr. dropped Lopez in the opening round. He then seemingly outboxed the former lightweight champ for the majority of their 12 round fight to walk away with a decision victory.

Since then, a lot has been said about his next opponent. While the likes of Devin Haney and Gervonta Davis have emerged as top contenders to fight Kambosos Jr., the Australian was also called-out by Ryan Garcia. 'KingRy' has been out of action since January 2021, following his victory against Luke Campbell.

Ryan Garcia is considered one of the brightest prospects in the division but hasn't been active enough. During a recent interview with ESNEWS, Garcia laid out his case as the perfect opponent for the Australian. He further suggested that he'd knock out the unified lightweight champion within seven rounds.

"I do like that fight. I would sell better than every single one of these guys. I win that fight, I knock him out within probably seven rounds," said Ryan Garcia.

Watch Ryan Garcia's interview with ESNEWS below:

Over the past few months, Kambosos Jr. has emerged as the top draw in the lightweight division. It will be interesting to see who he takes on next to make his first title defense.

Edited by David Andrew