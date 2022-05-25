Watch: George Kambosos Jr. posts footage of Devin Haney celebrating watching his victory over Teofimo Lopez

George Kambosos Jr. released video footage of Devin Haney celebrating the Australian's win over Teofimo Lopez. 'Ferocious' fought Lopez in November last year in what was supposed to be a routine title defense for 'The Takeover'. Kambsos Jr. was not a well-known fighter and was a huge underdog heading into the fight.

However, in one of the biggest upsets in recent boxing history, George Kambosos Jr. beat the Unified Lightweight Champion of the world. As he heads into his first title defense against Devin Haney, he released a video via his Instagram story, of his opponent Devin Haney celebrating Kambosos Jr.'s win over 'The Takeover'.



Devin Haney celebrating the moment George Kambosos Jr beat Teofimo Lopez (footage posted by Kambosos Jr on his Instagram today)…

In the video, Haney can be seen looking visibly excited as he waits for the judges scorecard to be revealed. He seemed pretty confident that 'Ferocious' would win and even said it out loud at one point. After Kambosos Jr.'s hand got raised as the winner, 'The Dream' could not contain his excitement as he started running around the room. His father and trainer, Bill Haney, was also ecstatic and embraced his son.

Fans in the comments section had different perspectives as to why Team Haney was so overjoyed. While some believed it was because they were relieved that they did not have to fight Lopez now, others believed it was because George Kambosos Jr. had promised 'The Dream' a title shot if he won.

George Kambosos Jr. does not plan to show Devin Haney any mercy

After a lot of back-and-forth in deciding opponents, George Kambosos Jr.'s first title defense is less than two weeks away. He is set to take on Devin Haney in an undisputed title fight at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne.

Ahead of their fight, the Australian spoke about how he would not show his American opponent any mercy when he stepped into the ring against him:

"Yeah look, Devin Haney, once he feels the power, he likes to run. So he'll be definitely running, so I've been going to the the athletics tracks and looking for sprinters, sprinters and runners, cross country runners, sparring partners. But they're gonna cost me too much to bring them... Look, June 5th, June 5th, I'll do the business. Let him run, I'll cut him down and drown him."

There is a lot of animosity in the build-up to the fight, with both fighters promising knock outs.



