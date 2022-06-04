George Kambosos Jr vs. Devin Haney - Official weigh-in results

George Kambosos Jr. made the 135-pound weight limit on his third attempt as he prepares to face Devin Haney for the Undisputed Lightweight Championship tonight at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne.

Kambosos Jr. was initially overweight by 160 grams, who then stripped naked in his second attempt to make the lightweight limit. However, the Australian was still too heavy and was given two hours to lose the excess weight.

'Ferocious' returned just over an hour later and weighed in at 134.9 pounds to make the weight and avoid losing all of his belts.

Meanwhile, Haney made the weight on his first attempt and came in just under the lightweight limit at 134.92 pounds. The American was in pristine condition compared to George Kambsos, who noticebably had less definition on his body.

Watch the full weigh in between George Kambosos Jr vs Devin Haney:

George Kambosos Jr. claims he missed weight on purpose

Story continues below ad

Following on from the drama at the weigh-ins, Kambosos Jr claims that he missed weight on purpose to give Devin Haney a false sense of security.

Here is what the Australian said in an interview with Fight Hub:

"We're ready, weights never been an issue. I've been hydrated, I've been eating all week. So we had to have a little bit of fun with it today, just play some games. Eye to wall baby, deception."

Watch the full interview with Kambosos Jr:

Story continues below ad

It remains to be seen if Kambosos' performance is lacklustre as a result of not making the weight or if the Australian was only attempting to confuse Haney ahead of his blockbuster fight at the Marvel Arena.

Haney seemed to take confidence from his opponents' failures on the scale and implied that it was a genuine struggle from Kambosos to make 135 lbs.

"I said he ain't s*** he didn't make the weight. I mean he's sucked up, he's dry. I don't know, it is what it is. We're still going to go in there and fight. But I'm a true champion and true champions make weight."

Watch Haney's post weigh-in interview:

With the American's father and head trainer, Bill Haney, now reportedly being able to attend the fight, 'The Dream' will have his full team behind him when he goes into the biggest bout of his career.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far