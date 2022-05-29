Watch: Gervonta Davis discusses how he will vanquish Rolando Romero on May 28

Gervonta Davis has detailed how he envisions his fight with Rolando Romero will pan out. Davis will step into the ring with Romero on Saturday night at the Barclays Center in New York. The WBA (Regular) Lightweight Championship will be on the line for the fight.

Ahead of their clash, the fighters have been talking to the press and doing their mandatory media rounds. In an interview with TMZ Sports, the champion, Davis, spoke about how he thinks the fight will play out:

"I think that it going to the probably deeper rounds but I wind up stopping him. I feel as though that it's gonna take some time breaking him down but because of his body size, but he's definitely getting broke down for sure. It probably don't 'cause he bruise easily, yeah he bruise easily. I mean his face was messed up against somebody that can't hit, so imagine me."

Gervonta Davis and Rolando Romero have been trash-talking back-and-forth. The animosity between the pair has been very evident. 'Tank' wants to punish 'Rolly' for the entire duration of the fight. Meanwhile, the Las Vegas native has promised a knockout in the very first round. 'Rolly' believes he is too big and too strong for Davis, who leaves himself open.

Watch Davis' interview with TMZ Sports below:

Gervonta Davis trashes Rolando Romero for comparing himself to Marcos Maidana

Gervonta Davis gave Rolando Romero a harsh response for comparing himself to Marcos Maidana. During the final press conference ahead of their fight, 'Rolly' spoke about why he thinks he can beat Davis:

"All 'Tank' does is the same basic a** padwork as everybody else and they all end up getting knocked the f**k out eventually when they run into a puncher. Just like his big bro [Adrien] Broner when he [lost to Marcos Maidana]. Is it gonna be a Broner vs. Maidana 2?"

In response to this, 'Tank' replied:

"You don't got the skills of Maidana. You don't even got them skills."

Romero believes Davis is an easy fight and thinks he can knock out the WBA (Regular) Lightweight Champion. Saturday night will tell us if 'Rolly' can back up his trash-talk.

Watch Davis and Romero's back-and-forth in the press conference below (courtesy SHOWTIME Boxing Twitter):

