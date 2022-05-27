"You don't have the skills of Maidana"- Gervonta Davis trashes Rolando Romero's reference to Adrien Broner vs. Marcos Maidana

There has been constant trash talk between Gervonta Davis and Rolando Romero throughout the entire buildup to their fight. The two will clash for the WBA lightweight title on Saturday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

Their press conference ahead of their meeting in the ring was not short on jibes either. 'Tank' hit back when Romero suggested he'd beat Davis like Marcos Maidana beat Adrien Broner in 2013.

Romero said:

"All Tank does is the same basic a** padwork as everybody else and they all end up getting knocked the f**k out eventually when they run into a puncher. Just like his big bro Broner when he [lost toMaidana]. Is it gonna be a Broner vs. Maidana 2?"

Davis shot back:

"You don't got the skills of Maidana. You don't even got them skills."

Romero claimed he was a harder puncher than Marcos Maidana and has more skill than Davis.

Adrien Broner and Marcos Maidana met in the ring in 2013, where Maidana beat Broner in a clear decision after 12 rounds. Romero plans for his fight with Davis to be the same, citing that the fancy padwork Davis does only works for someone like Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Watch the two go at each other in the press conference (courtesy SHOWTIME Boxing Twitter):

Trash-talk between Gervonta Davis and Rolando Romero

Gervonta 'Tank' Davis and Rolando 'Rolly' Romero are no strangers to trash-talking each other. They have been throwing jabs throughout media duties and on social media, taking shots at each other's skills, height, reach, and intelligence.

Romero claimed in his interview with SHOWTIME Sports that he plans on making Davis run "like a b*tch" in their fight, similar to how 'Tank' supposedly ran from Isaac 'Pitbull' Cruz.

In their final press conference, Gervonta Davis questioned Romero after he said he had no skills and got beat up by Cruz:

"You were just on an interview talking about how I beat Cruz. You said that soon after the fight. You said that, it's on camera."

Romero responded:

"Yeah, I have to say that sh*t if I want to get this fight, right? Otherwise, they get the damn rematch."

