Gervonta Davis recently took to Twitter to post what seemed to be a private email between himself and Matchroom Boxing boss Eddie Hearn during negotiations for his fight with Ryan Garcia.

In the screenshot given below, Hearn offered $10 Million guaranteed plus a pay-per-view bonus to Gervonta ’Tank' Davis for broadcasting rights to the highly anticipated bout with Ryan Garcia on DAZN PPV in February/March of 2023. The tweet was deleted by Davis shortly thereafter.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Gervonta Davis revealing Eddie Hearn offered him a $10million guarantee (plus PPV bonuses) to do the Ryan Garcia fight with him on DAZN instead… Gervonta Davis revealing Eddie Hearn offered him a $10million guarantee (plus PPV bonuses) to do the Ryan Garcia fight with him on DAZN instead… https://t.co/GGRfOxZeD3

Is Gervonta Davis a free agent?

Eddie Hearn prefaced this email with indications that in text message exchanges with Davis, it was confirmed that he is no longer under a promotional contract. 'Tank' was formerly represented and promoted by Mayweather Promotions.

Mayweather said this to the press while speaking of Davis’s new free-agent status:

“Nothing lasts forever. I will always love Tank. I like him, love him, look at him like a son. He has to do what’s best for him"

Gervonta Davis (L) and Floyd Mayweather (R)

Davis' contract with Mayweather Promotions ended with the last bout of his deal, Davis vs. Romero, in which he knocked out Rolando 'Rollie' Romero in the sixth round.

When previously asked about Gervonta Davis at the weigh-in for Whyte vs. Franklin, this was what Eddie Hearn had to say to Boxing Social:

“What I do believe is, when Gervonta says something and deletes it, it’s said for a reason. So it’s not really my business, but if you’re asking me if we would like to bring Gervonta to Matchroom and DAZN? Of course.”

Eddhie Hearn at Dillian Whyte v Jermaine Franklin Press Conference, November 24 2022. (Image credits: Getty Images)

Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia is widely regarded as one of the most anticipated fights in all of combat sports today. Both fighters are undefeated and lauded as some of the most exciting young fighters of our generation. The bout is seemingly confirmed to take place in Las Vegas in 2023 at a catchweight of 136 lbs, rumored to be a Showtime PPV by ESPN. Davis and Garcia posted confirmation of the bout last month, with the fight set for early 2023.

Davis will face undefeated WBA Super Featherweight Champion Hector Luis Garcia on Jan 7 in Washington DC.

