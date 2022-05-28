Watch: Gervonta Davis pushes Rolly Romero off the stage during weigh-ins

Gervonta Davis and Rolly Romero had a stare-down ahead of their highly-awaited fight. The pair are set to face each other on May 28 at the Barclays Center with Davis' WBA (regular) World Lightweight Title on the line. At the ceremonial weigh-ins, 'Tank' and Rolly got to size each other up one last time before they meet in the ring again.

During the face-off, the pair did not exchange any words, instead they just looked each other dead in the eye and sized each other up. After the face-off, they turned and posed for the media. Rolly took the opportunity to step in front of Davis and walk up to the edge of the stage, flexing his biceps and trying to cover the WBA (regular) World Lightweight Champion.

The Baltimore native did not have any of it and gave Romero a little nudge. This caused Rolly to lose his balance and go off stage. He immediately got back up on stage and tried to start an altercation with Gervonta Davis. The security guards and the entourage from both sides rushed to the stage to separate the two fighters.

Twitter reacts to Gervonta Davis pushing Rolly Romero off the stage

Although Rolly Romero did not find the whole ordeal very amusing, Twitter users had a field day watching the video. Fans found the moment extremely funny, and memes and replies came flooding in. Take a look at some of the reactions from fans on Twitter:

"Bro got knocked over by the wind how’s he going to take a punch"

"Spray tan six pack having a**, ZERO CORE gonna end upon the floor lookin a**, ol barely touch him and he fall down pretty boy clown actin a**…."

"If Tank pushed him that lightly and he went flying wait until Tank hits him."

Fans had all kinds of reactions to the moment. While many fans claimed that Rolly was too light and will not be able to retain any of his power, others believed he had bad core strength to fall off the stage after such a slight nudge. Some fans even went so far as to call it a knockdown, scoring the fight 10-8 in favor of Gervonta Davis.

