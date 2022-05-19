Watch: Rolly Romero looking fast and powerful ahead of May 28 fight against Gervonta Davis

Rolly Romero is in phenomenal shape leading up to his massive fight against Gervonta Davis on May 28 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Romero will challenge Davis for the WBA 'regular' Lightweight Championship and attempt to become the first boxer to defeat 'Tank' as a professional.

In a recent video on Fight Hype, Rolly was seen wearing a shirt with the caption 'dwarfslayer' and showcased his outstanding punching power on the pads. Romero, also undefeated, is more than three inches taller than Davis. Rolly is listed at 5'8 whereas 'Tank' is 5'5 according to BoxRec.

Watch the full video of Rolly Romero's workout:

Apart from his noticeable power, Romero seems to be big at the weight. It remains to be seen if Rolly will be the significantly larger man in the ring when fighting Davis too.

'Tank' is widely seen as one of the hottest young talents in boxing. The Baltimore boxer is coming off a 12-round unanimous decision win against the highly rated Isaac Cruz.

Meanwhile, Romero last fought back in July 2021 when he stopped Anthony Yigit in the 7th round of a dominant performance.

Watch the fight highlights between Rolly Romero and Anthony Yigit:

Does Rolly Romero have the power to hurt Gervonta Davis?

Both Romero and Davis have impressive knockout ratios in their careers so far. Rolly has 12 knockouts out of 14 fights and Davis has 24 knockouts from 26 fights. Despite 'Tank' claiming more knockouts, it is plausible that Romero is the harder puncher due to his natural size advantage.

Time will tell whether Romero can land a devastating shot on Davis and knock 'Tank' down to the canvas for the first time. Tank, 27, has already beaten former world champions such as Yuriorkis Gamboa, Leo Santa Cruz and Mario Barrios. Therefore, he is the more experienced fighter and might be difficult to hit cleanly.

Regardless, the 26-year-old Romero has a great opportunity against a highly touted fighter in Davis. If the Las Vegas boxer gets a knockout or even a victory on points, his stock will rise astronomically.

There are some fighters who are predicting an extremely competitive contest between 'Tank' and Rolly that could go either way.

Edited by Genci Papraniku