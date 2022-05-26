Gervonta Davis vs. Rolando Romero: How to buy tickets for the fight 

Gervonta Davis and Rolando Romero will headline the Barclays Center on the 28th of May. The venue in Brooklyn has a capacity of 19,000.

Tickets for the fight can be found on the official website of the Barclays Arena here.

The Barclays Center is no stranger to holding big fights. Deontay Wilder defended his WBC World Heavyweight Championship at the venue on four separate occasions.

Now the venue, which has established itself as one of the top boxing venues in the world, is set to hold another mega fight. Gervonta Davis vs. Rolando Romero will be the latest blockbuster.

The event is due to start at 6:00pm local time.

Ticket sales for the event look to be healthy. At direct box office prices, only seats in the top tier and four floor seats remain available. The cheapest priced tickets that are available are $132. The premium floor seating in Row 2, meanwhile, is $2757.

Further availability can be found on the ‘verified resale’ section. Prices for resale tickets vary greatly and are ever-changing depending on demand.

The fight is also available on Showtime PPV for $74.99.

Watch Showtime Boxing’s preview here:

Gervonta Davis vs. Rolando Romero is part of an exciting night of action

Gervonta Davis (26-0) will defend his WBA (Regular) Lightweight World Championship against Rolando Romero (14-0). Both champion and challenger have tremendous knockout records, and all but two of each fighter's bouts have ended before the final bell. As such, it is very likely that the fight will not go the distance.

Watch the media workouts here:

Davis and Romero do not like each other. The pair have bad blood dating back to 2017, when Romero claimed Davis did not attend a sparring session he had agreed to. The fighters have attacked each other's character ever since and have vowed to knock each other out.

Elsewhere, on the undercard, WBA World Middleweight Champion Erislandy Lara (28-3-3) will face Gary ‘Spike’ O’Sullivan (31-4-0). Lara has only had one previous fight at middleweight wherein he knocked out Thomas LeManna (31-5-1) to become world champion. ‘Spike’ O’Sullivan has been stopped three times at middleweight at the hands of Jaime Munguia (39-0), David Lemieux (43-5), and Chris Eubank Jr (32-2). Lara enters the fight as a massive favorite.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by John Cunningham