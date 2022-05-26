"He's not a good person" - Rolando Romero explains why he dislikes Gervonta Davis

Ahead of their lightweight showdown, Rolando Romero has revealed why he hates Gervonta Davis so much.

On Saturday night, 'Rolly' and 'Tank' are set to square off for the WBA (Regular) Lightweight Title. This is the second time that the two lightweights have been booked, as they were first scheduled for a clash last December. However, Romero was pulled from the matchup in favor of Isaac Cruz.

The two men have traded words in nearly every public outing that they have engaged in. Their press conferences have been filled with insults and near-brawls, setting the stage for their bout this Saturday on Showtime pay-per-view.

During a recent interview with FightHype, Romero revealed exactly why he dislikes Davis so much. Upon being asked if he would be willing to shake hands with his foe following the contest, 'Rolly' stated:

"Dude, I just don't care for him as a person, he's not a good person. I'm pretty sure he's done f****** up s*** to most of the people that know him that are watching this video. He's just a f****** piece of s*** person. I don't associate myself with piece of s*** people.... I don't like people that are bad people."

Watch Rolando Romero discuss his rivalry with Gervonta Davis below:

Gervonta Davis discusses why he hates Rolando Romero

Luckily for Rolando Romero, the hatred between himself and Gervonta Davis is mutual.

Davis isn't someone who shies away from controversy or rivalries, however, his feud with Romero is unlike any in his career. The feud between the two is likely to have in part to due with the WBA Champion's contract expiring with Mayweather Promotions, while Romero is still signed to the promotion.

However, during a discussion with Brian Custer on The Last Stand podcast, 'Tank' was asked why exactly he dislikes his foe so much. Surprisingly, he didn't mention how Mayweather Promotions is trying to replace him with Romero.

Instead, in response, Davis said:

"He wants to come off as a villain, like you know when you give someone a little piece of fame they wild out? Like they've never had it, so they'll say anything? Like, that's basically what he is trying to do. He's trying to leave his mark, that's what he's doing."

Luckily for Romero and Davis, the two will get to trade leather on Saturday night and put their rivalry to bed.

