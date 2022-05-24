Gervonta Davis reveals what he could have done better against Isaac Cruz ahead of facing Rolando Romero

Gervonta Davis has discussed his fight with Isaac Cruz just days before his showdown with Rolando Romero.

Last December, 'Tank' was set to face 'Rolly' in a Showtime pay-per-view main event. However, weeks before the bout, Romero was pulled from the contest due to sexual assault allegations. As a result, Cruz stepped in on short notice.

The bout was arguably the closest of Davis' career to date. The somewhat unheralded Mexican showcased a lot of durability and fired off some big shots of his own. Davis wound up retaining his WBA (Regular) Lightweight Title via unanimous decision.

While some believed that Cruz deserved the victory, 'Tank' wasn't as convinced. During a recent interview on The Last Stand with Brian Custer, Davis discussed the victory over Cruz. During the interaction, he revealed that he doesn't hold any regrets over the bout, just that he would've picked his shots better.

"[My hand] is much better. I didn't break nothing, so that's a blessing. As as far as what I would've done better, I should've thrown more under shots instead over. Because, he was a shorter opponent, and that's how I hurt my hand by hitting him on the top of the head."

Watch Davis discuss his fight with Cruz below:

Gervonta Davis discusses his beef with Rolando Romero

Gervonta Davis and Rolando Romero don't get along, to put it lightly. 'Tank' has now revealed why exactly he dislikes his rival.

'Tank' and 'Rolly' have had a heated rivalry since their first fight booking last December. Their first press conference was filled with insults from both sides. The rivalry between the two only became worse after Romero was forced out of the bout on short notice.

Now set to collide this Saturday night, there's little that stands between the fight actually happening. Ahead of the matchup, Davis was asked why he dislikes Romero while in discussion with Brian Custer. 'Tank' revealed that he mainly has an issue with how his rival acts.

"He wants to come off as a villain, like you know when you give someone a little piece of fame they wild out? Like they've never had it, so they'll say anything? Like, that's basically what he is trying to do. He's trying to leave his mark, that's what he's doing."

