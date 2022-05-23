"I want to bully the bully"- Gervonta Davis sends a clear message to Rolly Romero

Gervonta Davis has a clear message for Rolly Romero ahead of their highly awaited WBA Lightweight Title fight on May 28th. The pair are both signed to Mayweather Promotions and are on a quest to show the world who the better fighter is.

In the latest episode of All Access: Davis vs. Romero, 'Tank' spoke about what his mentality was like going into the fight:

"I'm the type of person that like, I want to bully the bully. I'm just somebody that wanna prove to the next guy person that you're not who you say you are. Rolly is definitely someone that, you know, he talk the talk but definitely don't walk the walk. Like, real killers don't really talk, they out work in, they actually, you know what I mean, grind and things like that."

Gervonta Davis has been relatively quiet leading up to their fight and has let Rolly do all the trash-talking. 'Tank' is a man of few words and prefers to let his boxing do the talking.

Watch the video below:

Rolly Romero is certain he will defeat Gervonta Davis

Rolly Romero is extremely confident going into his fight against Gervonta Davis. The Las Vegas native is not scared of 'Tank's power because he believes he can knock the champion out. In a recent interview Showtime Boxing, he spoke about why he is so confident of beating Davis:

"I don't like him as a person, I think he a piece of s**t person and honestly he's gonna get his ass whooped coz he's a f***ing piece of shit for the sport too."

The reporter then asked him why he is so confident ahead of his fight and why he thinks he can beat 'Tank', Rolly replied:

"Tell me this, tell me a fight he doesn't get punched on, by smaller dudes that have no power no nothing. Tell me a fight, I'm way more accurate than anyone he's ever fought. Way more explosive, way stronger, way bigger than everybody else, so I mean, it's just common sense."

Watch the interview below:

