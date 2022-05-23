×
Create
Notifications

"I want to bully the bully"- Gervonta Davis sends a clear message to Rolly Romero

Gervonta Davis (left) and Rolly Romero (right)
Gervonta Davis (left) and Rolly Romero (right)
allanbinoy
allanbinoy
CONTRIBUTOR
visit
Modified May 23, 2022 10:17 PM IST
News

Gervonta Davis has a clear message for Rolly Romero ahead of their highly awaited WBA Lightweight Title fight on May 28th. The pair are both signed to Mayweather Promotions and are on a quest to show the world who the better fighter is.

In the latest episode of All Access: Davis vs. Romero, 'Tank' spoke about what his mentality was like going into the fight:

"I'm the type of person that like, I want to bully the bully. I'm just somebody that wanna prove to the next guy person that you're not who you say you are. Rolly is definitely someone that, you know, he talk the talk but definitely don't walk the walk. Like, real killers don't really talk, they out work in, they actually, you know what I mean, grind and things like that."

Gervonta Davis has been relatively quiet leading up to their fight and has let Rolly do all the trash-talking. 'Tank' is a man of few words and prefers to let his boxing do the talking.

🥊 Fight Night ..▪️28th May #DavisRomero https://t.co/LQ58KjpYXD

Watch the video below:

youtube-cover

Rolly Romero is certain he will defeat Gervonta Davis

Rolly Romero is extremely confident going into his fight against Gervonta Davis. The Las Vegas native is not scared of 'Tank's power because he believes he can knock the champion out. In a recent interview Showtime Boxing, he spoke about why he is so confident of beating Davis:

"I don't like him as a person, I think he a piece of s**t person and honestly he's gonna get his ass whooped coz he's a f***ing piece of shit for the sport too."

The reporter then asked him why he is so confident ahead of his fight and why he thinks he can beat 'Tank', Rolly replied:

Also Read Article Continues below
"Tell me this, tell me a fight he doesn't get punched on, by smaller dudes that have no power no nothing. Tell me a fight, I'm way more accurate than anyone he's ever fought. Way more explosive, way stronger, way bigger than everybody else, so I mean, it's just common sense."

Watch the interview below:

.@SignUp4KOs isn't cocky, he's confident 💪 #DavisRomero 5.28 on sho.com/ppv https://t.co/KkYVCODAqv

Edited by John Cunningham
Article image

Go to article

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी