Gilberto Ramirez vows to avenge Canelo Alvarez's loss against Dmitry Bivol for Mexico

Gilberto Ramirez has set his sights on avenging compatriot Canelo Alvarez's recent defeat to Dmitry Bivol.

'Zurdo de Oro' is set to face former WBA Interim and WBO Light-Heavyweight Champion Dominic Boesel tonight. The bout will determine the next mandatory challenger for Dmitry Bivol's WBA (Super) Light-Heavyweight Title.

A fight with the Russian is exactly what Ramirez is hoping for next. While he would like a chance to secure gold, he also wants to fight Bivol for another reason. He would like to avenge Canelo Alvarez's recent defeat to him.

In an interview with BoxingScene, Ramirez noted that he was rooting for his fellow countryman to pick up the win. However, due to the fact that he didn't, he gets the chance to fight for gold with a win, and also avenge Alvarez's setback.

Discussing Alvarez's loss to Bivol, Ramirez said:

“As a fan, it’s sad for me because I was rooting for Canelo to win. But as a fighter, it’s good for me. When I beat Bivol, I will have the belt and all of the attention. I will be able to avenge this loss for all of Mexico. I think the fight can happen in September in Vegas.”

See Gilberto Ramirez's interview with BoxingScene below:

Will Gilberto Ramirez fight Dmitry Bivol next?

Gilberto Ramirez could possibly fight Dmitry Bivol next. However, there are many possible roadblocks in the way of a possible light-heavyweight showdown.

To earn the mandatory position to fight the Russian next, he will have to get past Dominic Boesel tonight. While Ramirez is a heavy favorite, there is still the possibility that the former champion could spring an upset. Granted, that is incredibly unlikely given his recent losses.

The far bigger issue holding Ramirez back from a possible fight with Bivol is the unknown with Canelo Alvarez's future. In the immediate aftermath of the Mexican superstar's loss, he noted that he planned to activate his rematch clause to re-run the fight.

However, in the days that followed, he then confirmed that he would take more time to think about his future. His promoter Eddie Hearn opined that they might instead opt for a trilogy fight with Gennadiy Golovkin in September.

In the event that they decide against 'GGG', they will likely have Alvarez rematch Bivol that month. However, if he decides against a rematch, there's a strong possibility that Ramirez could slide into his spot if he wins tonight.

