Watch: Hafthor Bjornsson gives away special edition Kobe Bryant basketball amidst rumors of a potential fight against Tyson Fury 

As rumors circulate about the potential showdown between Hafthor Bjornsson and Tyson Fury, 'Thor' posted a video to his YouTube about his current giveaway.

Bjornsson owns six of the limited edition Kobe Bryant basketball, with only 2408 of them having ever been made, and now he is giving one away. Online, 'Thor' stated that these basketballs have a going price of around $3,000, but whoever wins won't have to pay a dime.

Bjornsson stated that the winner would be picked at random using an app which they'll film to ensure fairness. All those interested in winning have to do is like the video, subscribe to his channel and leave a comment.

Bjornsson stated:

"Just so it's fair for everyone, we will film it when we'll pick a winner. We'll use some kind of app that randomly picks, so we'll randomly pick a winner. The only thing you have to do to win the ball is to like the video, subscribe, and comment. I might do more of these giveaways in the future, I own all kinds of interesting things."

Watch Bjornsson's giveaway video below:

Hafthor Bjornsson vs. Tyson Fury

While nothing has been finalized between Hafthor Bjornsson and Tyson Fury, both men have confirmed that they are in talks with each other's teams about an exhibition bout.

Fury, who retired after a spectacular TKO victory over Dillian Whyte back in April, told The Telegraph:

"It would be a bit of fun. It would be great to get in there in front of, say, 70,000 fans and show him what boxing is all about, make him miss, and knock him out."

If negotiations come together, the match will be targeted for November at a London football stadium. While this match will be an exhibition bout, some fans are still not buying Tyson's retirement, seeing as he is still holding onto his WBC Title. This gives some hope that perhaps we will get to see 'The Gypsy King' back in the ring professionally once more.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far