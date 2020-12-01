"He needs to talk to me" - Mike Tyson opens up on a potential rematch with Evander Holyfield

Mike Tyson’s much-anticipated return to the boxing ring was almost everything that the fans could have hoped for.

The former undisputed heavyweight champion – the youngest ever in the sport - returned to the boxing ring after a gap of 15 years having last fought Kevin McBride in 2005.

The excitement over Mke Tyson’s return was such that the PPV broke all records of pre-fight sales and therefore officially became ‘the most anticipated’ event ever.

Numbers don’t lie. haters are mad they can’t get numbers like this. Saturday is reckoning. @RealRoyJonesJr you better be ready pic.twitter.com/NwwoAty3YY — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) November 25, 2020

Mike Tyson though has made it clear that his stellar performance against a more active Roy Jones Jr, is not a ‘one and done’ affair.

While this was an exhibition bout with special rules, such as 2-minute rounds instead of 3, Mike Tyson, in the post-fight press conference, made it clear that there will be more to come.

“I say I’ll be better (in the) next one. I could have done everything better. Everything I was doing, I could have done it better. God Willing, I’ll be better (in) the next exhibition.”

And it seems that the legend has not forgotten about his long-time nemesis Evander Holyfield either.

Holyfield was initially the name floated to be Tyson’s opponent for his return. However, the representative of the two parties could not reach an agreement, and eventually, Roy Jones Jr. was shortlisted to fight Mike Tyson.

“Maybe Evander needs to talk to me because every time my business associates talk to his business associates, it doesn’t turn out well. So I don’t know. If you could see what we made tonight if these guys care about the welfare of Evander they would have had this fight with Evander.”

The Mike Tyson Evander Holyfield Saga

Mike Tyson initially took on Holyfield in November 1996 putting the WBA heavyweight title on the line.

He would lose the fight and his belt in the 11th round of a scheduled 12 round fight via TKO.

Their rematch gained much infamy and is embedded in boxing legend. Getting frustrated by Holyfield, Mike Tyson bit the ‘Real Deal’s ear not once but twice and was disqualified in the 3rd round. Holyfield ended up losing part of his ear in the process.

Holyfield will be looking to avenge this by spoiling Tyson’s return and he looks to be in impeccable physical condition.

Whether the bout happens or not though, remains to be seen.